An ongoing outbreak at the Danville Correctional Center led to Vermilion County reporting its largest single-day COVID-case increase of the pandemic — by far. (Click here to read Ben Zigterman's Friday story about the outbreak).
Without naming the prison, Vermilion County Public Health Administrator Doug Toole announced his department was reporting 519 new cases Saturday due to the outbreak at “a congregate-living facility.”
The cases, he added, occurred between Nov. 14 and Dec. 23, “and these numbers are expected to increase.” Of the 519 cases, 447 are considered active and 72 have been released from isolation.
That caused the county’s case count to surpass the 5,000 mark, at 5,353, with 810 of them active.
The county’s death toll remained 74. Thirty-nine COVID-positive residents are hospitalized, Toole said.
How the cases reported Saturday break down by age:
One in their 80s
Two in their 70s
29 in their 60s
59 in their 50s
99 in their 40s
135 in their 30s
103 in their 20s
91 “whose ages are still being confirmed”
Added Toole: “We still have not received our initial shipment of COVID vaccine.”
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases down by 26, recovered up by 91
Of 4,297 new tests, 65 came back positive Saturday in Champaign County, pushing its pandemic total to 13,448.
Active cases in the county were down by 26, to 662. Recovered cases were up by 91, to 12,721.
Twelve county residents were hospitalized with COVID, unchanged from the past two days.
The C-U Public Health District was monitoring 948 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, 18 fewer than a day earlier.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health data:
61821/Champaign: 119 active (down 11), 1,676 total (up 11)
61822/Champaign: 96 active (up six), 1,310 total (up 15)
61820/Champaign: 89 active (down nine), 4,116 total (up four)
61802/Urbana: 71 active (up four), 1,073 total (up eight)
61866/Rantoul: 52 active (down three), 1,137 total (up two)
61853/Mahomet: 47 active (down four), 729 total (up three)
61801/Urbana: 44 active (down one), 1,182 total (up five)
61874/Savoy: 30 active (unchanged), 454 total (up four)
61873/St. Joseph: 25 active (down two), 416 total (up four)
61880/Tolono: 17 active (down two), 312 total (up two)
61877/Sidney: 10 active (down one), 93 total (unchanged)
61843/Fisher: 9 active (unchanged), 148 total (up one)
61864/Philo: 6 active (unchanged), 99 total (up two)
61859/Ogden: 6 active (unchanged), 68 total (unchanged)
61863/Pesotum: 6 active (unchanged), 57 total (unchanged)
61847/Gifford: 5 active (unchanged), 134 total (up two)
61840/Dewey: 5 active (down two), 43 total (unchanged)
61816/Broadlands: 5 active (up one), 33 total (up one)
60949/Ludlow: 4 active (unchanged), 37 total (unchanged)
61872/Sadorus: 4 active (unchanged), 29 total (unchanged)
61849/Homer: 3 active (unchanged), 75 total (unchanged)
61878/Thomasboro: 3 active (down two), 69 total (unchanged)
61871/Royal: 2 active (up one), 33 total (up one)
61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged), 30 total (unchanged)
61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged), 50 total (unchanged)
61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged), 29 total (unchanged)
61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged), 17 total (unchanged)
61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged), 3 total (unchanged)
61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
1,244,094 tests
13,468 confirmed cases
85 fatalities
12 county residents hospitalized
17,832 close contacts quarantined
1,929 close contacts that became positive
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate down slightly
Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate was down slightly Saturday, dropping from 9.1 to 9.0 percent.
Also down by a bit: Champaign County’s rate, from 6.1 to 6.0 percent, second-lowest among the 21 counties in the region that covers East Central Illinois.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Saturday are through Dec. 23).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.5 percent, up from 5.3 percent a day earlier).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Dec. 1 (with three-day lags):
Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
Dec. 6: 12.0 percent
Dec. 7: 11.7 percent
Dec. 8: 11.2 percent
Dec. 9: 10.8 percent
Dec. 10: 10.5 percent
Dec. 11: 9.2 percent
Dec. 12: 9.1 percent
Dec. 13: 8.6 percent
Dec. 14: 8.5 percent
Dec. 15: 8.4 percent
Dec. 16: 8.2 percent
Dec. 17: 8.2 percent
Dec. 18: 9.1 percent
Dec. 19: 9.0 percent
Dec. 20: 9.3 percent
Dec. 21: 9.1 percent
Dec. 22: 9.1 percent
Dec. 23: 9.0 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
Cumberland: 14.9 percent (-0.8)
Clark: 14.4 percent (+1.7)
Vermilion: 13.9 percent (+0.4)
Ford: 12.2 percent (+0.4)
Clay: 11.4 percent (-1.6)
Effingham: 11.3 percent (-0.5)
Richland: 10.5 percent (-1.0)
Coles: 10.4 percent (+0.9)
Lawrence: 10.3 percent (-2.4)
Edgar: 10.3 percent (-1.0)
Douglas: 10.2 percent (+0.7)
Jasper: 9.8 percent (-0.2)
DeWitt: 9.3 percent (+1.5)
Shelby: 9.1 percent (+0.7)
Fayette: 8.6 percent (-0.5)
Moultrie: 8.4 percent (-0.7)
Iroquois: 7.9 percent (-0.3)
Piatt: 7.4 percent (+0.4)
Macon: 6.3 percent (-0.4)
Champaign: 6.0 percent (-0.1)
Crawford: 5.0 percent (-0.2)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.0 percent, up from 1.9 percent from the day prior.
STATE: 3,293 new cases, 66 more lives lost
Of 54,462 COVID-19 tests statewide, 3,293 came back positive Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate continued to trend downward, falling from 7.1 to 6.8 percent.
IDPH also reported 66 lives lost to COVID-19, bringing the pandemic total to 15,865:
Adams County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
Alexander County: 1 male 80s
Boone County: 1 female 70s
Bureau County: 1 male 60s
Champaign County: 1 female 90s
Coles County: 1 female 70s
Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 5 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 2 males 90s
Douglas County: 1 male 80s
DuPage County: 2 females 60s, 2 females 80s
Fulton County: 1 female 90s
Henry County: 1 female 90s
Jackson County: 1 male 80s
Jefferson County: 1 male 70s
Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 60s
Kankakee County: 1 male 60s
Knox County: 2 males 60s
Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
Lee County: 1 male 90s
Logan County: 1 female 100-plus
Macoupin County: 1 male 80s
Madison County: 1 male 60s
Peoria County: 1 male 20s
Randolph County: 1 male 50s
Saline County: 1 male 80s
Sangamon County: 1 male 80s
Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100-plus