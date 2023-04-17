WASHINGTON — FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Indiana to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes from March 31-April 1.
The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan and White counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
Brian F. Schiller has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.
Residents who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling (800) 621-3362 or by using the FEMA App. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.
How to apply for FEMA assistance
Indiana homeowners and renters in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan, and White counties who were affected by the March 31 – April 1 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes may apply for FEMA disaster assistance.
Survivors can apply by going online at DisasterAssistance.gov, calling 800-621-3362, or using the FEMA mobile app. The helpline is open and available from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Eastern Time in most languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
The disaster declaration includes Individual Assistance to households in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan, and White counties. Assistance for uninsured losses may include temporary lodging, basic home repairs and other disaster-related expenses.
If you have homeowners or renters insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. FEMA assistance cannot replace all losses, but if your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.
When you apply for assistance, please have the following information ready:
• A current phone number where you can be contacted
• Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying
• Your Social Security Number
• A general list of damage and losses
• Banking information if you choose direct deposit
• If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name
The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is June 14, 2023. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.
