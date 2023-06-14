Illinois Softball Coaches Association 2023 all-state honorees

FIRST-TEAMERS

ATHLETE YR. SCHOOL CLASS

Ella Boyer Sr. Tuscola 1A

Brianna Denault Jr. Watseka 1A

Morgan Fleming Fr. Le Roy 1A

Addison Lucht Fr. Milford/Cissna Park 1A

Emily Mennenga So. Le Roy 1A

Shayne Immke Sr. St. Joseph-Ogden 2A

Alexis Wike Sr. Blue Ridge 1A

SECOND-TEAMERS

ATHLETE YR. SCHOOL CLASS

Lindy Bates So. Unity 2A

Ka’Leah Bellik So. Danville 3A

Ava Boyer So. Tuscola 1A

Laila Carr Fr. Le Roy 1A

Maci Clodfelder Sr. Villa Grove 1A

Kendyl Hurt Sr. Salt Fork 1A

Bridget Lee Sr. Champaign Central 3A

Lilly Long So. Le Roy 1A

Addy Martinie Jr. St. Joseph-Ogden 2A

Abby Sabalaskey Jr. Westville 2A

Reece Sarver Sr. Unity 2A

Sam Slagel Fr. Prairie Central 2A

Brynlee Wright Sr. Milford/Cissna Park 1A

Cassie Zimmerman Jr. Blue Ridge 1A

THIRD-TEAMERS

ATHLETE YR. SCHOOL CLASS

Addison Frick Jr. St. Joseph-Ogden 2A

Rylee Galloway So. Prairie Central 2A

Zoe Goodreau Fr. Centennial 3A

Alexandria Hari Sr. Prairie Central 2A

Kaitlyn Helm So. Champaign Central 3A

Lauren Hoselton Sr. Prairie Central 2A

Heidi Humble Jr. Clinton 2A

Alexa Jamison So. Salt Fork 1A

Peyton Jones Sr. St. Joseph-Ogden 2A

Piper Kiser Fr. Villa Grove 1A

Ellie Schlieper So. Blue Ridge 1A

Madisyn Schrad Sr. Centennial 3A

Izzy Wilcox Sr. Tuscola 1A

Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association 2023 all-state honoree

ATHLETE YR. SCHOOL CLASS

Ethan McMasters Sr. Westville 2A

(Note: Class 3A and 4A all-state honorees have yet to be publicly released; only first teams are selected for each class.)

Participants in the 2023 Illinois High School Shrine Game, an annual all-star football game for outgoing seniors

(Scheduled for Saturday in Bloomington)

BLUE TEAM

ATHLETE POS. SCHOOL

Michael Hackman RB BHRA

Noah Nagel G Prairie Central

Kayden Snelling TE Paxton-Buckley-Loda

RED TEAM

ATHLETE POS. SCHOOL

Spencer Mitze LB Monticello

(Note: Villa Grove’s Luke Zimmerman was selected for the Blue Team but will not play in the game.)