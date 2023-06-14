Illinois Softball Coaches Association 2023 all-state honorees
FIRST-TEAMERS
ATHLETE YR. SCHOOL CLASS
Ella Boyer Sr. Tuscola 1A
Brianna Denault Jr. Watseka 1A
Morgan Fleming Fr. Le Roy 1A
Addison Lucht Fr. Milford/Cissna Park 1A
Emily Mennenga So. Le Roy 1A
Shayne Immke Sr. St. Joseph-Ogden 2A
Alexis Wike Sr. Blue Ridge 1A
SECOND-TEAMERS
ATHLETE YR. SCHOOL CLASS
Lindy Bates So. Unity 2A
Ka’Leah Bellik So. Danville 3A
Ava Boyer So. Tuscola 1A
Laila Carr Fr. Le Roy 1A
Maci Clodfelder Sr. Villa Grove 1A
Kendyl Hurt Sr. Salt Fork 1A
Bridget Lee Sr. Champaign Central 3A
Lilly Long So. Le Roy 1A
Addy Martinie Jr. St. Joseph-Ogden 2A
Abby Sabalaskey Jr. Westville 2A
Reece Sarver Sr. Unity 2A
Sam Slagel Fr. Prairie Central 2A
Brynlee Wright Sr. Milford/Cissna Park 1A
Cassie Zimmerman Jr. Blue Ridge 1A
THIRD-TEAMERS
ATHLETE YR. SCHOOL CLASS
Addison Frick Jr. St. Joseph-Ogden 2A
Rylee Galloway So. Prairie Central 2A
Zoe Goodreau Fr. Centennial 3A
Alexandria Hari Sr. Prairie Central 2A
Kaitlyn Helm So. Champaign Central 3A
Lauren Hoselton Sr. Prairie Central 2A
Heidi Humble Jr. Clinton 2A
Alexa Jamison So. Salt Fork 1A
Peyton Jones Sr. St. Joseph-Ogden 2A
Piper Kiser Fr. Villa Grove 1A
Ellie Schlieper So. Blue Ridge 1A
Madisyn Schrad Sr. Centennial 3A
Izzy Wilcox Sr. Tuscola 1A
Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association 2023 all-state honoree
ATHLETE YR. SCHOOL CLASS
Ethan McMasters Sr. Westville 2A
(Note: Class 3A and 4A all-state honorees have yet to be publicly released; only first teams are selected for each class.)
Participants in the 2023 Illinois High School Shrine Game, an annual all-star football game for outgoing seniors
(Scheduled for Saturday in Bloomington)
BLUE TEAM
ATHLETE POS. SCHOOL
Michael Hackman RB BHRA
Noah Nagel G Prairie Central
Kayden Snelling TE Paxton-Buckley-Loda
RED TEAM
ATHLETE POS. SCHOOL
Spencer Mitze LB Monticello
(Note: Villa Grove’s Luke Zimmerman was selected for the Blue Team but will not play in the game.)