URBANA — A Potomac man who admitted firing a gun at a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy more than a year ago faces up to 45 years in prison when he is sentenced next month.
John M. Bennett, 36, pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer in connection with an hours-long ordeal and police pursuit that began in northeast Urbana and extended into Vermilion County.
In exchange for Bennett pleading guilty to shooting at Deputy Chelsey Keyes, Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher agreed to dismiss less-serious counts of armed forcible detention for holding a woman against her will and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Bucher also agreed to dismiss a separate criminal case in which Bennett was charged with harassment in 2020.
The shooting and weapons charges stemmed from a traffic stop that began about 11 p.m. Feb. 21, 2021, at the Circle K, 1809 N. Cunningham Ave., U. The female driver gave Keyes her information while her passenger, later identified as Bennett, refused.
Keyes was putting her trained drug dog back in her squad vehicle after the canine had alerted to the possible presence of drugs in the suspect car, when the car took off east on Interstate 74.
It was during the pursuit that followed when the passenger leaned out the window and fired at deputies.
As the chase went on, Bennett called 911 to say he had forced the girlfriend to drive off and was planning to kill everyone, including himself.
Vermilion County deputies and Illinois State Police helped with the pursuit. A spike strip thrown out by police brought the car to a stop on a county road about 5 miles east of the Champaign-Vermilion county line.
The girlfriend ran from the vehicle crying but Bennett stayed inside. Champaign County sheriff’s deputies trained in crisis intervention talked to him for about three hours before he left the vehicle peacefully.
He threw out an assault rifle with a scope and a 30-round magazine that contained 21 bullets.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum set sentencing for Bennett for Dec. 20.