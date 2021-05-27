MONTICELLO — American Legion Post 81 of Monticello will award $500 scholarships to three eagle scouts from Scout Troop 154.
They are Colby Koppelmann, Gabriel Zarse and Keith Barnes.
Koppelmann will be attending Purdue University this fall. Zarse has chosen to attend Ball State University in the fall, and Barnes has decided on going to Ivy Tech this fall. All three students are Monticello residents and attended Twin Lakes High School.
The American Legion supports scouting as well as many other endeavors and other nonprofit agencies.