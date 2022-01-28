CITY
Watseka
Jan. 26
Police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Iroquois and Jefferson at 12:11 a.m. A verbal warning for faulty equipment was given.
Police responded to an activated fire alarm in the 800 block of Hanson Drive at 9:07 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 12:54 p.m. A verbal warning for no valid registration was given.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 200 block of East Walnut at 2:35 p.m.
Police responded to a call about criminal damage to property in the 200 block of West Hickory at 4:56 p.m.