On May 26th 2023 4:33pm, the Newton County 9-1-1 center received reports of a two-vehicle crash, rollover with bodily injury and entrapment, US 41 at SR 14 (5 miles north of Morocco)
The preliminary investigation indicates that a 27 year old Indiana woman, driving a white SUV with her 6 year old son, was traveling west bound at the intersection US 41 and SR 14. The vehicle proceeded west when it crashed into a silver pickup truck traveling south bound. The impact caused the silver pickup to roll over multiple times.
The second vehicle was driven by a 62 year old Illinois man and his 54 year old wife. The driver of the second vehicle was extricated by fire and medical personnel. The 62 year old Illinois man was airlifted due to injuries. His condition is unknown at this time. All other subjects were transported to area hospitals.
Names are being withheld at this time as the crash is still under investigation. Anyone that witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Deputy Duncan 219-474-6081 EXT 3112.
Assisting agencies: Newton County 9-1-1, Newton County EMA, Newton County EMS, Morocco Fire Department, Keener Township EMS, SAM helicopter and Indiana Conservation police