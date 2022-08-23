DANVILLE — If ever there was a case for renaming a building after someone, it’s this one, State Rep. Mike Marron says.
The Fithian Republican is hoping the community will join him and a committee he’s working with to support the renaming of the Vermilion County administration building at 201 N. Vermilion St., Danville, in honor of a famous Danville politician, former House Speaker Joseph Cannon.
Both the more-than-century-old building — once a federal courthouse and post office — and the man are significant in Vermilion County’s history.
Marron said the building was originally built because of Cannon, who served as House speaker from 1903 to 1911 and was known as one of the most powerful and influential speakers in U.S. history.
“It’s something I feel we don’t celebrate enough, that somebody who was one of the most influential persons in the history of the nation came from Danville,” Marron said.
Marron was set to announce a petition drive Tuesday at the county administration building, and said a committee working on the initiative will need to collect 500 signatures to get the building renamed.
“I think, overwhelmingly, everybody would support this,” he said.
Plans are also afoot to host a community event on March 4, 2023, to both hold the building renaming ceremony and to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Time Magazine’s first issue, the cover of which featured a portrait of Cannon, Marron said.
The building on North Vermilion opened in 1911, according to Danville historian and retired attorney Tim Smith.
After it was vacated by the federal government, it sat vacant for a time until Vermilion County acquired it, he said.
“It’s such a beautiful building,” Marron said. “It was kind of heartbreaking to see it empty when the federal government was done with it.”
Cannon was originally from North Carolina, practiced law in Tuscola for a time and made his home in Danville in 1876 at age 40, Smith said.
He built a house on Vermilion Street and remained a Danville resident until his death in 1926, Smith said.
Along with Marron and Smith, Marron said other members of the renaming committee include Vermilion County Board member Steve Miller, county Treasurer Darren Duncan, Vermilion County Museum Executive Director Sue Richter, Danville Township Clerk Larry Weatherford, Danville Area community College Vice President of Academic Affairs Carl Bridges and Vermilion Advantage President and CEO Tim Dudley.
Anyone else wishing to get involved is welcome to contact his office, Marron said.
There will likely be some fundraising involved with this effort to include an educational component about Cannon, he said.