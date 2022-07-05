DANVILLE — Among the 480 acres of oats, corn and wheat and hundreds of additional acres where his family’s Hereford cattle would graze in the ranching community of Sheldon, N.D., Leo Bratland was on the constant search for activities to keep himself busy as a child in the 1960s.
“There weren’t a lot of extra things to do like there are today, with computers and that kind of thing,” Bratland said.
Then, he found the game of horseshoes.
It started as a way to spend time with his brother-in-law and father, who began pitching in competitions in nearby towns when Bratland was 14 years old.
He’d spend hours learning to toss the horseshoe onto the metal post in his family’s yard, allowing it to flip and open at just the right time, until he eventually was able to beat his dad. He also began traveling the state for competitions. Bratland moved to Danville in 1975, but he didn’t leave the game behind. Quickly, he latched onto clubs in Hoopeston and Potomac.
The game, he said, was in his blood, so much so that in 1989, with approval from the Danville Park District, he began digging three horseshoe courts at Douglas Park along with two other local pitchers, Jeff Clem and Martin Drummond. Together, they started the Danville Horseshoe Club, which grew to more than 40 members at its peak. Over the next decade or so, those three courts became 20, with lights and cement walkways that lead into the clay pits. The facility was so good that the club hosted the state championships several times.
It also hosts the Danville Open, which was one of the largest tournaments in the country for a 15-year period thanks to a large prize purse paid for by a sponsor. That sponsor went by the wayside a few years ago, but Bratland still expects around 30 or 40 pitchers to participate in this year’s tournament July 9.
Thirty-three years after he founded the club, its numbers have dipped to 19, a decrease that Bratland attributes to increasingly sedentary lifestyles as well as a boom in youth sports that pulls parents and grandparents away from hobbies of their own. Both Clem and Drummond died in the last few years, but Bratland can still be found at Douglas Park every Thursday night for the club’s weekly league matches.
“As time went on, I began to enjoy the social aspect of it more than anything,” he said. “There’s a lot of camaraderie between the horseshoe pitchers. It’s like a family.
While the club’s numbers are down, it features pitchers with a high degree of skill.
After briefly trying the sport early in the club’s existence, 83-year-old Bob Vandivier gave it up for most of the ’90s. Then, early this century, he decided to give it another try.
The Ridge Farm resident played his first sanctioned tournament in 2002, and seven years later, when he turned 70, he won the elder division at a world tournament. After winning multiple state championships and participating in 14 world tournaments, he was named to the Illinois State Horseshoe Pitching Association Hall of Fame in 2015.
“That takes some dedication,” Bratland said of Vandivier’s success. “It’s not something that just happens. Bob did a lot of practicing and working on his game. He did a lot of tournaments around the state, even in other states.”
Even for a serious pitcher like Vandivier, though, the club serves as a social vehicle. Growing up, he said, his brother and father played but left him as the odd man out. While he’d practice by himself, he didn’t find community through the sport until joining the club.
“It’s a good group,” Vandivier said. “We have good camaraderie together, and we look forward to Thursday nights.”
While Bratland said the club has had some trouble attracting younger members, it does have two 16-year-old participants. And some of its longtime members aren’t going anywhere.
“I wish it was twice a week,” said Bob Heaton, who has pitched with the club for 20 years with one state championship to his name. “For me, I’m single and have nothing to do. I play a little golf, but horseshoes, I look forward to coming out here on Thursdays and throwing.”
Bratland loves the game so much that, even though he hasn’t pitched in nine years because of hand issues, he still comes to Douglas Park every Thursday to take down scores, and he plays a large role in organizing the Danville Open. He said he looks at statistics and tournament results from across the country several times a week, and he enjoys digging up and reading old stories about pitchers.
Even though he can’t enjoy the feeling of throwing a horseshoe perfectly so it opens and clatters into the post for a “ringer,” Bratland can’t get enough of the game.
“I like the sport so much that I’m willing to stick with it and be on the promoting side of it,” he said. “It’s kind of in my blood.”