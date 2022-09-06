PAXTON — One day after the Paxton Police Department established a fake Facebook account purporting to be that of a teenage girl, two adult males contacted “her.”
Little did they know the supposed teen was actually a Paxton police officer, as the department initiated a program to target child predators.
“The next day after the first account, we had two cases,” Police Chief Coy Cornett said.
The department began the program in late June. Since that time, it has arrested 11 men. Warrants will soon be issued for the arrests of three more.
“The cases are still coming in,” Cornett said, adding that unfortunately, he expects the number of males contacting the fake account to continue in frequency, “although it might slow down after these (news) articles.
“There’s always predators out there.”
The respondents hail from all over. The one the farthest away, Danny F. Dutton, lives in Vandalia, which is 134 miles from Paxton.
Dutton was charged with traveling to meet a minor, indecent solicitation of a child, solicitation to meet a child, sexual exploitation of a child and unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver. He allegedly had online discussions with the undercover officer who posed as a 14-year-old girl from July 15-22, and then drove to Paxton to meet her.
As a result of a plea agreement, Dutton pleaded guilty to one count of traveling to meet a minor on Aug. 17, and is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 22. He has been released on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.
Only one of the 11 hails from Paxton — Joshua J. Heisler, who was charged with traveling to meet a minor, indecent solicitation of a child, solicitation to meet a child and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
He had discussions with the officer posing as a 15-year-old girl from June 26 through July 28 and then walked to Glen Cemetery in Paxton to meet her. Police also seized from Heisler a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine.
As part of a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to one count of traveling to meet a minor Aug. 17 and is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 7. Heisler has been released from jail on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.
The men ranged in age from 62 (Dutton) to 25 (Robert C. Schaub of Gibson City). Most are in their 30s and 40s.
Ford County State’s Attorney Andrew Killian said an officer in the police department approached him with the idea for the sting operation.
“He and (Cornett) had talked about it and asked me if I’d be willing to help out and participate, and I said, ‘Yeah, obviously,’” Killian said.
Prior to the Paxton program, Killian said, the number of similar cases that have been brought to the attention of law enforcement in Ford County has been rare.
“But I think we were all surprised by how soon and how many made contact in this operation,” Killian said. “It leads me to believe there’s a lot more of it going on that just isn’t getting reported to law enforcement.”
Killian agrees with Cornett that the media shining the light on the undercover operation might serve as a deterrence.
Cornett said setting up the undercover operation was relatively simple.
“It started out with Livingston County (sheriff’s police), their unit up there,” he said. “They ultimately spoke with one of my officers. ... We liked what they had to say, spoke with the Ford County state’s attorney, and he was on board with it.”
He said the entire prep process lasted only two to three weeks.
Cornett sees the program benefiting the Paxton area as well as other communities.
“There’s always predators out there,” he said, noting the program is “a chance to make a difference.”
“This is good for all communities. These people, most of them don’t live here. It’s actually good for everybody.”
Cornett said his department wants to prevent something from happening like that involving an 11-year-old Georgetown girl who had been communicating online with 19-year-old Dylan Clark of Franklin, Ind. Clark allegedly drove to Georgetown and took her to his home.
Vermilion County deputies, who had responded to a report the girl was missing, learned during the investigation that she had been communicating online with Clark. Johnson County, Ind., sheriff’s police were contacted, and they located the missing girl at Clark’s home.
The FBI assisted in the investigation.
“That’s exactly the situation we’re looking at with these guys,” Cornett said. “We have an adult talking to a child on social media. Then it goes from there.
“I think one of the biggest things ... the parents need to talk to their kids about the dangers of social media. The kids don’t know what to look for. They don’t know what the red flags are and what the outcomes could be.”
Cornett said adults who want to have online conversations with an 11-year-old are typically up to no good.
He said when police arrest the adults in the sting operation, they take custody of their phones and check them for child pornography and anyone they might have been making contact with.
“The conversations (between adult and teen) can be done in a couple of hours or a couple of weeks,” he said.
According to Cornett, when the men are confronted by police, the typical response is, “I was just wanting to meet her here. I only wanted to talk to her.”
“Some of these guys confess completely right from the get-go,” Cornett said. “All of them somewhat confess. They have variations of their story,” but they all know “you’re caught dead to rights.”
Cornett said another important aspect of the program is to get those arrested into the sex offender registry.
The pandemic has played a part in the problem as children are spending more time on the internet.
“Parents don’t know all the apps or how to use them, but sexual predators do,” said Antoinette T. Bacon, acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of New York. “Just as parents taught the kids to be safe at home by locking the doors at night, parents must learn how to keep kids safe online.
“The internet can be intimidating. But in this case, ignorance is not bliss.”