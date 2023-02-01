Ten days into the start of the spring semester, enrollment is up at both Parkland College and Danville Area Community College.
At Parkland, the student head count is up 5.2 percent, and the number of full-time equivalent students is up 7 percent, college officials said Tuesday.
“Overall we are overjoyed to see our students are coming back,” Parkland President Pam Lau said.
Lau said some of the conditions that kept some students away earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic are no longer a factor.
“We are back to in-person,” she said. “I think the word has gotten out.”
In terms of numbers, Parkland’s head count for the spring semester is 5,062, compared to 4,808 last spring.
Reflected as full-time equivalent students, the number for this spring is 3,013, compared to 2,811 last spring.
Some highlights of Parkland’s 10-day enrollment counts include a higher percentage of students attending full-time over last spring, a rise in Black and Latino students, an increase in in-district students, and more dual-enrollment high school students taking classes.
“As always, as a community college, we seek to serve the local students the most,” Lau said.
She also is happy to see the increase in full-time equivalent students, which means not only are students returning but they’re each taking more classes, “and that is hugely important,” she said.
At DACC, credit-hour enrollment for the spring semester rose by more than 16 percent, the overall head count was over 2,000 — 11 percent higher than the previous spring semester — and full-time enrollment was up by more than 21 percent.
“Students have evidently put the pandemic behind them and are flocking back to DACC classrooms,” said DACC President Stephen Nacco.
Nacco said the increase in full-time enrollment is the highest single-semester increase he’s seen.
He attributed the increase, at least in part, to the $600 bonus program the college’s board of trustees decided to continue for the spring semester.
“For students who registered for more than 12 credits, they were once again able to receive what amounts to a free class that they can use to keep on track toward graduating,” Nacco said.
He also linked the enrollment increase to a districtwide increase in high school dual-enrollments in which college-bound students get a head start toward their degrees.
Dual-enrollment classes for the spring semester are up by more than 26 percent, and enrollment in Middle College, a program that helps students earn their high school equivalency diplomas, has more than doubled, according to DACC officials.
Also up at DACC:
Enrollment in College Express for high school students in career and technical programs, which saw a nearly 10 percent increase.
Overall credit hours for the spring semester, which — at 16,152 — is more than 2,500 more than last spring.
Enrollment in adult education classes, up 24 percent; career and technical programs up 14 percent; online classes up 7 percent; and corporate education supporting local business training and community personal enrichment classes both up 8 percent, according to DACC.