A brand new festival is coming to our area April 27-May 2.
It is all about the illustrious pacing horse bred in Oxford, Indiana in 1896 by Daniel Messner, Jr.
Dan Patch became the greatest and most beloved athlete at the turn of the 20th century. His record pace of a mile in one minute and 55 seconds (1:55) stood for decades, and his career has been documented many times over in such books as Crazy Good, by the former editor of Sports Illustrated, and The Dans and One was a Pacer, by Oxford historian Mary Cross.
The series of events leads off Thursday, April 27, with an after-school film festival at 4 p.m. starting with The Great Dan Patch and Back Home in Indiana. Time permitting, other films featuring horses will be shown Friday, Monday and Tuesday afternoons, all downstairs at the Oak Grove Heritage House, 208 S. Justus Street in Oxford. Free hot dogs for the kids.
The main events will take place over the weekend at the beautiful Oak Grove Heritage House. The former Presbyterian church building was completed in 1902, the same year Dan Patch returned to Oxford for the last time. Lovely stained glass windows grace the upstairs auditorium and museum, and a cozy downstairs includes a kitchen, gift shop, and rug-weaving loom. Saturday’s birthday party begins at 1 p.m. with The Story of Dan Patch presented by historian, researcher, and licensed US Trotting Association trainer and driver, Gerald Waite of Muncie, Indiana. Cupcakes will be served by the hostesses of the Heritage House.
Weather permitting, a walking tour will take place along the red brick-lined square from the Messner Building to the site of Kelley’s Livery Stable where Dan Patch was foaled, and thence to the Messner barn where the party will continue. Oxfordites are proud that the Messner family has lovingly preserved Dan Patch’s home in Oxford, while in Savage, Minnesota, absolutely nothing remains of magnificent Taj Mahal with its half-mile indoor track built by the last owner of Dan Patch, Marion Savage.
Sunday, to celebrate the Times of Dan Patch, 1896-1916, we will feature another famous Hoosier, Gene Stratton-Porter, through an entertaining lecture/power point presentation by Curt Burnette of the Limberlost State Historic Park, Geneva, Indiana. According to Curt Burnett, “While Dan Patch was tearing up the harness racing records, the novelist Gene Stratton-Porter was tearing up book-selling records.” We’d like to introduce a new generation to the life and times of this extraordinary woman, at 2:00 and again at 7:00 PM Sunday in the Heritage House auditorium.
The final event will be a harness horse demonstration on the Oxford town square presented by Ellen Taylor, director of the Harness Horse Youth Foundation. Join us at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 2, for this unique presentation.
This first-ever festival is a pilot project. It is hoped that we can join the Indiana State Festival Association and continue to honor Dan Patch, the most famous pacing horse, for a new generation, and to celebrate the exciting cultural heritage of Indiana at the turn of the century, including music, entertainment, literature and dress.