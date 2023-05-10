This year’s farmers market in Attica will be full of new ideas and an emphasis on community.
Renamed the Attica CommUNITY Market, the market’s opening day will be May 18. Markets will run every Thursday from 3:30-7 p.m. The last market of the season will be Sept. 14.
Organizers Lexi Haddock and Aubrey Dietrich recently spoke with The Neighbor about the plans for the revamped farmers market.
Haddock said the market will be located in the Pizza King parking lot in Attica.
Dietrich said it’s a good location in the downtown with a mural that will serve a beautiful backdrop for the market.
Dietrich said that Haddock started working with the farmers market last year and moved it downtown to try and bridge the gap with Attica Main Street while also bringing some life back to downtown Attica.
Dietrich got involved with the market when Haddock approached her about doing some mindfulness work with the market.
“Somehow, she convinced me that I needed to be a part of this or I volunteered,” she said. “Either way, Lexi and I have known each other for a while, we’ve done a lot of community work and we are super excited to take this on and rebrand it and hopefully breathe new life into the market.”
Dietrich said they’d like to expand it from just being a farmers market.
“In our community, so many people already do have a garden in their backyard,” she said. “So a lot people weren’t actually coming to the market for produce and it was getting kind of confusing for people coming to the market. Like is this a farmers market, is this an art fair? So we’re trying to fuse that all together into what we’re calling this CommUNITY Market and kind of add some mindfulness to it and some eco-friendly practices as well.”
Dietrich said they want the market to help bring the community together and help people build connections.
“Really just building the community up and getting people to connect in-person again after spending the last few years doing a lot of connecting through screens,” she said.
Asked how long the farmers market has been going on in the community, Haddock estimated its been around for around 20 years and it was previously presented at the elementary school before it was moved downtown last year.
“It’s been around a while for sure,” Dietrich said.
She said it had traditionally involved people showing up and selling their goods out of their vehicles.
Dietrich said she and Haddock are envisioning presenting it as more of a proper market now that it’s been moved downtown similar to some of the larger markets that are found in Lafayette or West Lafayette or Crawfordsville, while also keeping it as local as they can to really support the local individuals in the community.
In the past, she said, local vendors often needed to go to other markets to sell their goods because they weren’t able to find enough customers to purchase them at local market.
“We wanted to try and prevent that from happening and give people the opportunity to stay within their community and have their community support them too,” Dietrich said.
Asked about any new or special elements they hope to add to this year’s market, Dietrich said she and Haddock plan to create a little bread and book mobile. Dietrich said she will be bringing bread she baked to the market and selling it while Haddock will be presenting her free library.
Dietrich said they will also have tables down the center of the farmers market with vintage linens and flowers.
“We’re going to try and give it a more homey feel and to really encourage people to come and spend a little time and maybe even, once they pick up that pre-made pie, to have a seat and eat and chat,” she said. “That was a big element we wanted to add. Another big element we are going to add is a mindfulness space where we are going to bring in people that are kind of geared towards health and mindfulness to offer services.”
Dietrich said they have people who will offer yoga and breathing techniques to name a few.
She said they’ll also be offering this community space to local non-profits as well to allow them to promote the work they’re doing in the community.
Dietrich said they are also going to be encouraging eco-friendly practices at their market.
“We are really trying to encourage a little more eco-friendly practices,” she said. “Again, all with this idea of community and what we do affecting everyone around us.”
Dietrich explained that the way they plan to achieve this goal is by asking all of the vendors for this year’s market to avoid using plastic bags.
Instead, she said, they are asking vendors to use paper bags and encouraging customers to bring reusable bags this years.
Asked about how the community has reacted to the plans for the CommUNITY Market, Dietrich said that some people are pretty excited about it while others are going to need to see it to believe it.
“We’ve got a lot of positive responses from the community and we’re hoping once they see it really come to life that it will really encourage people to come and be either what we’re calling calling a ‘marketeer,’ which is what most people call a vendor, or come just be a part of it by supporting their local community and having their local community support them too,” she said.
Haddock hopes the market will bring new energy to the community.
“I think we just hope that it’ll bring new energy,” she said. “We want to continue to remind people that the energy they put into their community is the energy they get out of their community. We’re just hopeful that people want to hop on board and connect and get off of their screens, not just like or share something, but actually come to the market and get to experience that level of connection again with each other.”
To learn more about the Attica CommUNITY Market, visit their Facebook page.