DANVILLE — Friday’s opening of the Cannon School time capsule made for a surprising but disappointing outcome to many who hoped to see historic artifacts.
Found inside was a booklet written by the brick masons along with a possible second booklet — but much of the rest of the contents was barely recognizable.
The opening took place at the Vermilion County Museum in Danville. Curator Sue Richter said the time capsule might have been left by the builders rather than the school district.
She said the capsule is narrower than those normally found in school time capsules. It appeared to be made of copper.
Richter said it’s not uncommon to see moisture in these kind of metal boxes, especially over that many years, because of condensation caused by built-up heat.
In addition to the disappointment from the wet condition of the contents, the about 50 people who attended the event were chagrined that there were no historically significant artifacts from the school’s namesake, “Uncle” Joe Cannon, a Danville resident and longtime congressman who served as U.S. House Speaker from 1903-11.
Richter said the contents will be freeze-dried to try to preserve what remains before the items are put on public display, possibly next week.