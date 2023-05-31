DANVILLE — When University of Illinois graduate Armand Morales began his internship at Danville Stadium earlier this month, he found himself living part of his dreams.
Studying player development and turf management, he became drawn to the history of the stadium on Highland Boulevard.
“It’s genuinely the history that drew me here, Jackie Robinson playing here,” Morales said. “Being here has been like taking a trip back into time, feeling and seeing what it was like back in the ’50s and watching things like the Negro League teams. I really can’t wait for Opening Day. I hear that it’s pretty exciting with people getting rowdy and the stadium being filled.”
It’s Opening Day for the Prospect League’s Danville Dans and their historic home field, which has undergone a series of improvements. New LED lights were installed in April to complement an exterior makeover meant to replicate the original look of a stadium built in the 1940s.
“It’s just a family and community place, and there is nowhere else like it,” said Jeanne Cooke, co-owner of the Dans. “There’s not many old original stadiums around anymore, and we are excited we still have ours, and it provides so much to this community.”
Owned and maintained by the city of Danville, the stadium continues to draw crowds who have supported baseball for decades. Today’s opener against the Terre Haute (Ind.) Rex starts at 6:30 p.m.
In 1947, the Brooklyn Dodgers — with a roster including Robinson, Duke Snider, Gil Hodges and Pee Wee Reese — visited for an exhibition game. Since then, big names have followed those famous footsteps (Pedro Guerrero, Cecil Cooper, Darrin Fletcher, Darrell Porter), movies have been produced (“The Babe”), and scores of college stars have enjoyed Danville hospitality.
Cooke and co-owner Rick Kurth are part of a group that helped breathe new life into the stadium when it fell into disrepair in the 1980s.
“The stadium was in terrible shape,” Kurth said. “The wooden stands were rotted and were at a point where it was becoming dangerous.”
Today, however, a paid staff, interns from the UI and volunteers operate in a much better environment — still rich in history.
“One of the things I hear most and is something I’ve experienced, too, is how people say coming here is like remembering going to a game with your frandfather or dad and smelling those same smells of stadium food,” Cooke said.
Said Morales: “Being here has just connected with my baseball heart. It feels different here than from other ballparks I’ve been to.”