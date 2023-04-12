DEMOTTE — An accident at the intersection of 700 W (Orchid St.) and SR 10/US 231 sent one person to the hospital Monday afternoon. According to a DeMotte Police report, Peyton Zimmerman, of DeMotte, was northbound on CR 700 W while Pamela Whited, also of DeMotte, was traveling west on SR 10.
Manning told officers he looked left at the intersection and began to cross when he thought the road was clear. Whited was coming from the east and swerved when she saw Zimmerman's Jeep pulling into the road. She was unable to avoid collision and hit the passenger side of the Jeep.
The impact caused Whited's Ford Edge to spin clockwise coming to rest in the middle of Orchid St., just north of the intersection. Zimmerman's vehicle traveled to the northwest off of the roadway, driving over a street sign and a telephone marker before coming to rest off the northwest corner of the intersection.
Whited was transported by ambulance complaining of head pain. Zimmerman refused transportation. Both side airbags deployed on their both of the vehicles and both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Cheevers Towing.