With inflation near a 40-year peak, the Federal Reserve has responded aggressively, repeatedly raising interest rates. Much speculation about the medium term is focused on the effects these higher lending rates will have on homebuying, foreclosures and, in turn, rental markets.
During the pandemic, we surveyed attorneys and litigants to learn about their court experiences, with some questions related to housing outcomes. Attorneys mostly reported that their clients stayed in housing longer than they otherwise would have.
Perhaps surprisingly, among our litigant respondents, African Americans gave us the most positive responses, with hardly any saying that they had lost housing because of the pandemic.
How smooth or rough the next few months prove to be for renters in financial difficulty will depend on multiple factors. Our surveys clearly reflected the effects of national and state moratoriums on court processing of most eviction cases, in effect through much of 2020 and 2021. Now that these moratoriums have ended, there is a backlog of cases.
Most states have seen a sharp rise in eviction filings in 2022, but the patterns are far from uniform, and there is variation from city to city within states.
Whether a deep housing crisis emerges will depend, in part, on whether core inflation rises further, levels off or falls. One point of debate at present is how much the pandemic and moratoriums caused the supply of rental units to fall, adding another source of stress. We think that further issues about court operations are important but underappreciated.
Eviction cases see unusually high rates of self-representation, usually tenants appearing without attorneys. During the pandemic, by necessity, courts experimented with virtual proceedings and other innovations designed to minimize in-person meetings. Even as it has become safer to return to the courthouse, many courts are continuing to hear eviction and other cases online.
In general, having legal assistance is valuable, and appearing alone is a predictor of losing. In-person hearings impose costs, such as missing work or extra day care, but they also seem to facilitate settlements. It is not yet fully clear whether those without legal assistance do better or worse in virtual proceedings as compared with a physical appearance before the judge. Nor is it yet clear which courts will persist with pandemic-induced innovations over the near future as they struggle with backlogs and, like everyone else, staff shortages.
If we are correct that African Americans benefited most from eviction cases being suspended for many months, they could also be the most harmed by the transition to more normal eviction procedures.
The Census Bureau has initiated a very useful new short-term survey on pandemic effects. Those who report being behind on rent are asked if they expect eviction. In August 2021, there was little difference between White and Black respondents in their levels of anxiety about near-term eviction. By the August 2022 interviews, however, Black respondents were about twice as likely as their White or Hispanic counterparts to say they thought it was “very likely” they would lose their homes because of eviction in the next two months.
Policymakers across the U.S. should watch closely for more such signs of an impending disaster. By some measures, Illinois was leading the nation in foreclosures early in 2022, and attendant problems may be more acute in this state, especially Chicago.
Lawmakers searching for helpful policies should consider not only the economics but also the judicial component, of how courts are functioning. Shutting down evictions with permanent moratoriums could never be a permanent policy, but close attention to the effects of virtual versus in-person hearings and to how eviction cases get resolved — through out-of-court settlements or with court orders to remove tenants — is necessary to identify what problems can usefully be addressed, how and by whom.
