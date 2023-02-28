PAXTON — When a wind turbine collapsed Feb. 16 east of Paxton, a substantial amount of oil spilled from the turbine hub onto the ground.
Ford County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Terry Whitebird said Austin, Texas-based RWE Renewables, which operates the Prairie Trail Wind Farm, where the turbine collapsed, filed a report with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency about the spillage, and he received a copy of the report.
Whitebird has been on site and said a crew is ready to begin dismantling the turbine but has to wait until the area dries out from Wednesday’s rains.
“Those things house hundreds of gallons of oil,” Whitebird said. “At this point, there’s no definite amount of how much was spilled,” and that information won’t be available until the hub is dismantled.
As a result, it is not known if the spillage will pose an environmental problem.
“I know the IEPA has been out there,” Whitebird said. “I went out and did my documentation,” adding he talked with an RWE employee who had been with the company several years, and he doesn’t remember any of the company’s turbines having collapsed.
Ford County Board Vice Chairman Cindy Ihrke said, “When that crashed down, the whole top crashed apart, and those fluids soaked into the ground.”
RWE Renewables communications manager Matt Tulis said the company operates 3,000 turbines at 35 wind sites.
Speaking of the rural Paxton site, he said, “We’ve got operations and maintenance folks that are assigned to that location. We’ve got engineers headed out there to take a look at the turbine itself and do the analysis to try to figure out what happened.”
Tulis said two types of investigations will be undertaken. One part will look at the data produced by the turbine to see if it can provide a clue as to why the turbine fell. The other is the physical investigation of what happened.
“The group that services those turbines services the entire Pioneer Trail 150-megawatt site,” Tulis said. “... It’s an area of about 12,400 acres.”
The service involves routine maintenance, including changing the oil and “making sure everything is working properly, and if there’s maintenance needed if the sensors and the data indicate something’s wrong and something potentially could go wrong.”
At certain times, the blades stop rotating on their own — shut down by sensors when the data indicates something is wrong. Tulis said the turbine shut off when it started to lean, but the turbine continued to rotate in the wind.
“Some of that is battery power,” Tulis said, “and when the batteries run down, the brake system doesn’t work anymore.”
The Pioneer Trail wind farm went online in 2012. Tulis said turbines have an average life span of 25 years, maybe 30, “depending on how well the turbines hold up.”
Tulis said the company has begun to replace some older turbines with newer ones that are more up to date, more efficient and provide more power.
Ihrke said a turbine collapse is a rarity. More often mishaps involve blade breakage or a turbine catching fire.
The Ford County Board recently adopted an updated, more-restrictive wind turbine ordinance, only to see the Illinois General Assembly take site restrictions out of the hands of county and municipal government.
Under the county’s original wind farm ordinance, wind turbines could be located up to 1,000 feet from the foundation of a home. The new ordinance allows them no closer than 2,250 feet from a property line, unless a property owner waives those limits.
“The state wants 1.2 times the tip height of a turbine,” Ihrke said. “That’s not much more than 800 to 900 feet away. I don’t know if there’s a recommendation for falling or ice-throw.”
Ihrke said she has spoken with board Chairman Debbie Smith about whether the county wants to file suit against the state regarding its recently passed legislation.
Ihrke has spoken to representatives from several other counties about the possibility of joining together in a suit.
“There’s a group of state’s attorneys that have been kind of working toward this,” Ihrke said.
Two rural Paxton residents who allowed a wind turbine to be built closer to their property than allowed by the original Ford County ordinance are Jim and Vicki Ferrell, who have lived at their home for 43 years and didn’t want to move.
A wind turbine stands just east of their home site.
If it fell, “it wouldn’t hit the house,” he said, adding it might hit a corn crib.
Ferrell said he and his wife are not concerned about their safety.
“Not a bit,” he said. “We’ve never had any problems with it.”
Ferrell said the collapse of the turbine that did go down was an anomaly.
“Things happen,” he said. “I mean, they might have got the wrong mix or something in the concrete.
“I know how deep and how big the base of it really is. This one here, it just like broke off. It was like the cement wasn’t set right or something. The mix wasn’t right. You can see the rebar sticking out. All the bolts around it on the base are still there.
Ferrell said he and his wife aren’t bothered by the turbine near their house, noting it does make noise and there is some flicker from sun glancing off the blades, but keeping the curtains closed remedies that.
“We’ve just gotten used to it,” Ferrell said. “It’s no different than listening to a grain bin dryer running all night long.”