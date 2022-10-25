When things are incredibly busy, there’s nothing like an easy dessert that tastes homemade.

This spiced cake is exactly that, and its incredible flavor was a little bit of a happy accident.

My mom wanted to bake with my toddler and preschooler and wanted to try the trick of combining a cake mix with a can of pumpkin.

She asked my husband for pumpkin pie spice. He mixed up a batch, thinking she would use a teaspoon or two.

Instead, she used all of it, and it made an incredible-tasting cake. Don’t be scared of the number of spices in this recipe. Use what you have, although I truly think the ground cardamom is worth buying if you don’t already have it.

My mom topped her cake with cream-cheese frosting. You could also make a glaze or plop on some whipped cream. Don’t worry too much about the topping, though, because the cake can stand alone.

Easy pumpkin spice cake

2 tablespoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 white cake mix

1 15-ounce can pureed pumpkin

1/2 cup chopped pecans, optional

Heat oven to 350 degrees, and grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish. Combine spices in a small bowl, and mix until combined. In a large bowl, stir together cake mix and pumpkin, then add spices. When everything is well-combined, fold in pecans.

Spread into baking dish, and bake 25 to 30 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Let cool. Top with whipped cream or cream-cheese icing.

Meg Dickinson is a communications professional who spends many waking hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, email megmakes1@gmail.com.