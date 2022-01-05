DEMOTTE — The monthly meeting of the Northwest Jasper Regional Water District was Dec. 27 at the DeMotte Town Hall.
About 10 patrons were in attendance, in addition to board members Andy Andree, Mark Boer, John Price, Kent Bierma, Don Goetz and Town Manager Mike Caine, Secretary Tara Hernandez and Clerk-Treasurer Peggy Michelin. Not present was Town Council President Jeff Cambe.
The meeting was called to order by Andree with the Pledge of Allegiance and the minutes of the last meeting were approved with one correction. A financial report was given and approved and then the board tackled numerous pay requests from the various contractors working on the water line extensions, both southwest to the area of State Road 10 and Interstate 65 and east to Kankakee Valley High School.
Payments were authorized to: Grimmer in the amount of $207,171.46; Gough ($19,143.60); Shinn Brothers ($505,283.43); Gough again ($45,945.56) and H7G Underground.
The board then heard a Hydrant Fee Complaint from Shirley Scharp of 1109 W. Division St. Scharp provided a written statement which detailed how she and her husband had purchased the property before the town was incorporated and that when the town did incorporate, some of their property was in the town limits but a small parcel on the other side of the ditch was not.
Since the start of NORWEJ's Hydrant Fee, she has been billed two fees as her property is considered two parcels. She stated she has contacted Jasper County to inquire about consolidating them into one parcel but was told that it would not be possible due to taxing entities being different. She appealed to the board members to find a way to resolve the issue so that she is not paying two fees.
Boer stated he felt the board needed to find a way to make this happen but that further research was needed. Andree stated that this has happened with other property owners that have adjoining properties but that they were able to consolidate them into one parcel so that nthey would only receive one bill from NORWEJ.
The Water Department report included a request from Gough to allow a brass and hydrant alternative to the units specified in the contract as those have become unavailable and it is not known when they will again be obtainable. Andree showed the products in question and the matter was referred to the engineers for final say.
The engineers were not in attendance by Town Manager Caine provided brief updates on the progress of the various projects underway. Hydrants and taps have been moved along East Division in anticipation of the road improvement project getting underway next year.
The board approved extending the contract of Emily Waddle for attorney services for 2022 under the same terms as the previous year.
Additional citizen requests were then heard. Bill Krueger, of Windsor Drive, brought up numerous points regarding the legality of the Hydrant Fee and questioned the deposit procedure of DeMotte State Bank regarding these fees and the town's usage of the money.
Kruger resides out of the town limits but his property falls within 800 feet of the water supply line on County Road 700 West. Kruger also stated that shortly after the fee was first assessed, he called Town Hall and was told "he would most likely see a decrease in a similar amount to his home insurance charges."
He said that has not happened and Boer stated that no one would have told him that.
Board member Bierma advised that the hydrants are good for the entire area and their maintenance and ability to supply water is for the greater good of everyone in DeMotte. Kruger attempted to continue with questions but was advised that his time was up.
Michael McMahon then spoke and stated he was in a similar situation to Mrs. Scharp but that he owned two adjoining complete properties outside the town limits and was also paying two hydrant fees. He was advised to consolidate them into one property through the county and that they thought it would be done for free.
He then questioned regarding what happens if he decides to later on separate them again in order to sell on or the other. He was told that they were unsure as to the logistics or fees that might come with that but that they didn't think there would be fees involved.
Pat Donnelly pointed out that the fees were not approved in the original NORWEJ creation and that that he thought the town bends ordinances to suit them. He stated he thought they were unfair and didn't agree with them.
Boer replied that the ordinances were all set up legally and according to state law.
The board was also asked regarding what is the plan to actually provide water to the rest of the town since the current projects are aimed at Kankakee Valley School Corporation and three truck stops well out of the town limit. Members of the board replied that surveys were sent out and there just wasn't enough interest.
"How do we get the water to the people that want it," said board member Price. "It takes a certain density to make it cost effective to run it down a street."
Several of the board members also clarified that the lines being run to the truck stops and to the schools are being paid for mostly by those entities and not by the hydrant fees as many people have opined.
The NORWEJ Board next meets Jan. 24 at 6 p.m.