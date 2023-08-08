CO-ED CROSS COUNTRY:
CROSS COUNTRY (CO-ED V) Seeger Hokum Karem(@Hanging Rock Church Camp) (A)
Thu, Aug. 17 5:00 PM EDT Seeger Hanging Rock Church Camp)
CROSS COUNTRY (CO-ED V) Sullivan Invitational (A) Thu, Aug. 24 6:00 PM EDT Sullivan Elementary
CROSS COUNTRY (CO-ED V) Riverton Parke Invitational (A) Sat, Aug. 26 9:00 AM EDT Riverton Parke High School
CROSS COUNTRY (CO-ED V) South Vermillion High School (A) Tue, Aug. 29 4:30 PM EDT
South Vermillion High School
CROSS COUNTRY (CO-ED V) Attica 4-Way (Att,Cov,NV,PH) (A) Thu, Aug. 31 4:30 PM EDT
Attica HS
CROSS COUNTRY (CO-ED V) BOW at NV (H) Tue, Sep. 12 5:00 PM EDT North Vermillion High School
CROSS COUNTRY (CO-ED V) North Vermillion Invitational (H) Tue, Sep. 19 5:00 PM EDT North Vermillion High School
CROSS COUNTRY (CO-ED V) NV 3 way (Att, Cov,NV) (H) Tue, Sep. 26 4:30 PM EDT North Vermillion High School
CROSS COUNTRY (CO-ED V) WRC (at Att) (A) Tue, Oct. 3 5:00 PM EDT Attica HS
CROSS COUNTRY (CO-ED V) Sectionals @Terre Haute North (A) Sat, Oct. 14 10:30 AM EDT
Terre Haute North Vigo High School
CROSS COUNTRY (CO-ED V) Regionals @Brownsburg (A) Sat, Oct. 21 TBD Brownsburg High School
FOOTBALL:
FOOTBALL (BOYS V) West Vigo High School — Scrimmage (H) Fri, Aug. 11 7:00 PM EDT North Vermillion High School
FOOTBALL (BOYS V) North Central High School (Farmersburg, IN) (A) Fri, Aug. 18 7:00 PM EDT
North Central High School (Farmersburg, IN)
FOOTBALL (BOYS V) PARIS HIGH SCHOOL (A) Fri, Aug. 25 7:30 PM EDT PARIS HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL (BOYS V) Covington Community High School (Youth Football Night) (H) Sat, Sep. 2
7:00 PM EDT North Vermillion High School
FOOTBALL (BOYS V) South Vermillion High School (A) Sat, Sep. 9 6:00 PM EDT South Vermillion High School
FOOTBALL (BOYS V) Riverton Parke High School(Homecoming) (H) Fri, Sep. 15 7:00 PM EDT North Vermillion High School
FOOTBALL (BOYS V) Attica High School (A) Fri, Sep. 22 7:00 PM EDT Attica High School
FOOTBALL (BOYS V) Parke Heritage (Tackle for Cure) (H) Fri, Sep. 29 7:00 PM EDT North Vermillion High School
FOOTBALL (BOYS V) Fountain Central High School (A) Fri, Oct. 6 7:00 PM EDT Fountain Central High School
FOOTBALL (BOYS V) Seeger High School (Senior Night) (H) Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM EDT North Vermillion High School
FOOTBALL (BOYS V) Sectional (Game 1) (A) Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM EDT TBA
FOOTBALL (BOYS V) Sectional (Game 2) (A) Fri, Oct. 27 7:00 PM EDT TBA
FOOTBALL (BOYS V) Sectional Championship (A) Fri, Nov. 3 7:00 PM EDT TBA
FOOTBALL (BOYS V) Regional Championship (A) Fri, Nov. 10 7:30 PM EST TBA
FOOTBALL (BOYS V) Semi-State Championship (A) Fri, Nov. 17 7:00 PM EST TBA
FOOTBALL (BOYS V) Class 1A State Championship (A) Sat, Nov. 25 12:00 PM EST Lucas Oil Stadium
VOLLEYBALL:
VOLLEYBALL (GIRLS V & JV) South Newton High School(Scrimmage) (H) Tue, Aug. 8 6:00 PM EDT North Vermillion High School
VOLLEYBALL (GIRLS V & JV) Southmont High School (H) Tue, Aug. 15 6:00 PM EDT North Vermillion High School
VOLLEYBALL (GIRLS V & JV) Attica High School (A) Mon, Aug. 21 6:00 PM EDT Attica High School
VOLLEYBALL (GIRLS V & JV) PARIS HIGH SCHOOL (H) Tue, Aug. 22 6:30 PM EDT North Vermillion High School
VOLLEYBALL (GIRLS V & JV) South Putnam High School (A) Thu, Aug. 24 6:00 PM EDT South Putnam High School
VOLLEYBALL (GIRLS V & JV) Westville High School (A) Tue, Aug. 29 6:00 PM EDT Westville High School
VOLLEYBALL (GIRLS V & JV) Covington Community High School (H) Thu, Aug. 31 6:00 PM EDT
North Vermillion High School
VOLLEYBALL (GIRLS V & JV) Crawfordsville High School (H) Tue, Sep. 5 6:00 PM EDT North Vermillion High School
VOLLEYBALL (GIRLS V & JV) Seeger High School (H) Thu, Sep. 7 6:00 PM EDT North Vermillion High School
VOLLEYBALL (GIRLS V & JV) Falcon Invite (H) Sat, Sep. 9 10:00 AM EDT North Vermillion High
School
VOLLEYBALL (GIRLS V & JV) South Vermillion High School (H) Mon, Sep. 11 6:00 PM EDT North Vermillion High School
VOLLEYBALL (GIRLS V & JV) West Vigo High School (H) Tue, Sep. 12 North Vermillion High
School
VOLLEYBALL (GIRLS V & JV) Riverton Parke High School (A) Thu, Sep. 21 6:00 PM EDT Riverton Parke High School
VOLLEYBALL (GIRLS V & JV) North Montgomery High School (H) Mon, Sep. 25 6:00 PM EDT
North Vermillion High School
VOLLEYBALL (GIRLS V & JV) Fountain Central High School (A) Thu, Sep. 28 6:00 PM EDT
Fountain Central High School
VOLLEYBALL (GIRLS V & JV) BOW at NV (H) Sat, Sep. 30 8:30 AM EDT North Vermillion High
School
VOLLEYBALL (GIRLS V & JV) Parke Heritage High School (A) Tue, Oct. 3 6:00 PM EDT Park Heritage High School
VOLLEYBALL (GIRLS V & JV) Sec game 1 at Rossville (A) Thu, Oct. 12 6:00 PM EDT Rossville Middle/Sr High School
VOLLEYBALL (GIRLS V & JV) Sec Game 2 at Rossville (A) Thu, Oct. 12 7:30 PM EDT
VOLLEYBALL (GIRLS V & JV) Sec game 3 at Rossville (A) Sat, Oct. 14 11:00 AM EDT Rossville Middle/Sr High School
VOLLEYBALL (GIRLS V & JV) Sec game 4 at Rossville (A) Sat, Oct. 14 12:30 PM EDT Rossville Middle/Sr High School
VOLLEYBALL (GIRLS V & JV) Sec Champ at Rossville (A) Sat, Oct. 14 6:00 PM EDT Rossville Middle/Sr High School