Covington and North Vermillion faced off in the opening game of 1A Sectional 54 at Attica in a rematch of a contest just twelve days earlier.
As they did in January, North Vermillion defeated the Trojans, this time 47-33, in a game that saw the Falcons take an early lead and stay the course for the victory.
When the two teams faced each other in January, Covington lost the rebounding battle according to head coach Travis Brown and in doing so, let the Falcons get enough second-chance points to pull away.
In this game, it was turnovers – many unforced – that caused the Trojans to fall behind 7-0 en route to a 22-9 first quarter deficit.
By the end of the contest, North Vermillion was able to add only a single point to their margin in advancing to play host Attica in round two of the sectional.
Brown said it was youth and inexperience that caused his team to struggle early, saying, “It was the first sectional game for most of the girls on the team and they were nervous. When they settled down, we made it game.”
In the second period, Covington managed to put six points on the board while North Vermillion added ten, mostly from the free throw line with Ava Martin doing the damage for the Falcons.
North Vermillion pressed Covington, something that Brown said his team worked on in practice to know how to handle.
“We got the ball inbounds quickly and moved into the front court,” he explained, “but we stayed sped up instead of slowing down and working for a good shot. A lot times, we never got a shot and turned it over, giving them fast breaks.”
In the first half it seemed to be a battle between Martin’s scoring and that of Kali Pettit for the Trojans as Covington tried to send the ball inside whenever they could.
That changed in the second half as the Trojans changed their defense to try to shut down Martin, fronting her and then having other players close in to force her to pass.
It did cause Martin to score less, but her passing to her teammates allowed them to pick up the slack and maintain the lead.
Covington also changed their offense, having Shiann Haymaker drive hard to the basket and either draw a foul or shoot a lay-up.
The team did continue to feed the ball inside to Pettit and Micah Stonecipher, with the Trojans able to cut their deficit down to ten points.
Mark Switzer, the Falcon head coach, changed the North Vermillion offense in response to the change in the Covington defense, sending the ball inside to Olivia Pearman instead of Martin with Pearman either shooting or kicking the ball out to Callie Naylor or Cami Pearman.
Covington outscored their opponents 8-3 in the third period to trail 35-23 going into the final stanza.
Having a lead of a dozen points, Switzer wanted his team to slow the game down, but they failed to do so, often trying to force something inside instead of passing back out and resetting.
“Our decision making was terrible,” Switzer said. “We won’t go far in this tournament unless we recognize the situations we’re in. We played hard, but we need to be smarter.”
His team, however, was able to maintain the margin through the end of the game with reserves coming off the bench for both teams in the final minutes to make the final score 47-33.
Switzer summed up the game by saying, “We didn’t play the way I wanted, but we got the win. We’ll be practicing this week to get ready for the next one.”
Brown said he was proud of the play of his team, not only in this game, but on the season as whole.
“We’re young but the kids kept learning all season,” he said. “I really liked the effort and attitude they had all season. We did about all we could in this game and it wasn’t enough, but I’m proud of their effort.”
Covington ended the season with a 7-14 record while North Vermillion would go on to defeat Attica in round two by the score of 49-26 to earn the right to play Lafayette Central Catholic in the sectional final on Tuesday.