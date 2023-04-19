North Newton Track and Field hosted West Central and North White on April 11.
Selena Jones earned third in the girls 800 meter run with a time of 3:23.39 while Kaitlyn Kolish finished fourth with a time of 3:31.61.
In the girls shot put, Lexi Cunningham threw 29’9.50 to earn the third place spot, while Cheyenne Cahill finished in fifth throwing 24’9. Cunningham also received third place in discus, throwing 89’3.
Conner Grayson finished second for North Newton in the boy’s 100 meter dash with a time of 11.94.
In the boy’s 200 meter dash, Grayson finished in second place with a time of 25.14 while Luke DeYoung earned a time of 25.43.
Malachi Wireman finished the boy’s 800 meter run with a time of 2:28.15 to earn the number four spot.
The boy’s 1600 meter run saw Riley Taylor finished in third place picking up a time of 5:26.10.
Adan Castleberry and Cale Ehlinger finished neck and neck in the boy’s 100 meter hurdles earning second and third place respectively with times of 18.62 and 18.63. The two went on to take the top spots in the the 300 meter hurdles with Castleberry picking up a time of 45.41 and Ehlinger finishing in 45.66.
The boy’s 4x100 meter relay team of Luke DeYoung, Adan Castleberry, Joseph Galvan and Grayson Conner took the top spot with a time of 47.80.
North Newton dominated in the boy’s high jump. DeYoung jumped for 5-04.00 to earn the top spot. Chuck Giles finished with a height of 5-02.00 and Ehlinger finished with 5-00.00.
In the long jump, DeYoung once again took the number one spot with a distance of 18.08.00 while Castleberry finished with 18-05.00 to take second place.
In the shot put, Joshua Spoor finished in second place throwing a distance of 36-02.00. Jonathon Kinsey earned second place in discus, throwing for 90-11.
Overall, the North Newton girls finished last in the meet with 7 to North White’s 84 and West Central’s 56.
The boy’s took home the overall victory with 55 while West Central followed with 52 and North White rounding out the event with 45.