INDIANAPOLIS – Fifth-seeded Iowa ended the game on a 12-4 run to hand third-seeded Purdue a 75-66 setback in the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament on March 13 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Keegan Murray scored 19 points with 11 rebounds and Tony Perkins added 11 points and four assists as Iowa won its first Big Ten Tournament title since 2006.
Jaden Ivey scored 20 points with six assists and Purdue’s two centers combined for 25 points and 25 rebounds, but the Boilermakers were hampered by 17 turnovers that Iowa turned into 14 points and Purdue shot just 5-of-20 (.250) from 3-point range. Iowa wasn’t much better from deep, shooting 8-of-28 (.286), but had just six turnovers.
Ivey and Trevion Williams were both named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team. Williams had 13 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one blocked shot in the title game.