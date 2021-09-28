LAKE VILLAGE - Roselawn True Value announced they will be providing free health and safety kits to Lake Village Elementary School through the True Value Foundation’s Educational Heroes Safety campaign.
In March of 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, True Value manufacturing announced the transition of their paint production facility in Cary, Illinois, to produce FDA-approved cleaning products. This transition allowed True Value to begin producing hand sanitizer, hand soap, all-purpose cleaners, and other household sanitizing products.
In August, the True Value Foundation launched a new initiative in the face of schools reopening, introducing the Educational Heroes Safety campaign. This initiative is the result of collaboration between the True Value company and independent retailers across the country, and its aim is to keep teachers and students safe as they return to in-person learning.
The kits being donated to Lake Village Elementary will contain hand sanitizer, germicidal cleaner, KN-95 masks, and hand soap.
The True Value Foundation is a philanthropic organization created by True Value company that works with local communities to provide opportunities for learning and growth for youth, focusing on education and community vitality. The foundation works closely with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and Habitat for Humanity, as well as their own initiatives, including Painting a Brighter Future.
Through the Painting a Brighter Future program, schools and Boys and Girls Clubs across the country are able to apply for an award of up to 20 gallons of paint in order to update their facilities. According to the program’s website, over 1,800 schools and youth-focused nonprofits across the country have been awarded paint since the program’s inception in 2009, covering over 21 million square feet of learning space.
Primary funding for the True Value Foundation is provided by the company’s partners, as well as individual retailers working within their communities. When a True Value retailer provides a donation to youth development non-profits within their community, the True Value Foundation matches their contribution. In their last-reported donation year in 2019, the foundation had donated to 70 organizations, providing assistance to over 244,000 youths.