MOROCCO — Behind eight weight-class champions the North Newton Spartans went 3-0 to take first place at their own Nick Spitler invite on Jan. 9 which included a commanding 54-17 victory over Logansport.
“We wrestled well and I was really happy with how they performed against Logansport because I knew that was going to be the toughest team today,” said North Newton coach Bruce Cunningham.
Winning their weight class for North Newton included Ayden Barron (106 pounds), Mikkel Cunningham (113), Decklin Ward (126), Dylan Olive (160), Elijah Duranleau (170), Anthony French (182), Arden Calinski (220), and Matthew Barry (heavyweight).
North Newton also defeated Frontier and South Newton on the day.
The Spartans improved to 11-5 on the season and have several wrestlers with impressive individual records.
“My heavyweight Barry is undefeated and 11-0, my son Mikkel has just got a couple of losses at 12-2, and Dylan Baron is 11-3,” added Cunningham. “Elijah and Dylan Olive are having great seasons too. We have a lot of depth this year. Decklin Ward stepped up big today, and so did Riley Cornforth, for him to go 2-1 today is a big step for him.”
Cunningham knows he has a tough conference meet coming up, and this win was the right confidence step for many of his wrestlers.
“Conference is going to be tough,” said Cunningham. West Central has already beat us once this year. We will just have to go with it and see how we do.”
South Newton went 0-3 on the day but had two weight-class champions with Lane Deal (152), and Edgardo Andrade-Luna (195).