South Newton's Lexi Cripe recently signed on to continue her volleyball career at Indiana Tech.
She will be attending Indiana Tech to study Exercise Science, which is an interest of hers because she aspires to help athletes, like herself, be the best physical versions of themselves.
Cripe said her decision to continue playing at Indiana Tech was based off a visit she took to the school. "I decided on Indiana Tech because I loved the small campus environment and the one on one discussions you can have with your professor," she said via email. "They also have a wide variety of resources for their students if they are struggling in a class. I absolutely adored the coach, the girls made me feel so welcome and they have a really great program."
Cripe noted that she has been interested in playing volleyball at a college level since she was in the seventh grade, her first year of club volleyball. "I had gone to many Purdue volleyball games and camps," she said. "It was such a great experience and I wanted to have the commitment and bond with a team that the college girls had when I got older."
She credits two people as the corner stone of her volleyball career. "My good friend Lizzie Glassburn and my cousin Jeff Cripe were probably the two most influential people when it came to getting started," said Cripe. "They got me into my first open gym and it just went up from there. I'm very thankful I had them to push me to get up at 5:30 and go play volleyball."
Her most memorable moment playing at a high school level was her senior night. "I couldn't have imagined it any other way," she said. "I got to play with some of my best friends on my home court one last time and it's something I will never forget."
Cripe went on to thank those who have given her guidance up to this point. "I would really like to thank all my coaches, especially my high school coach Laura Robbins and my club coach Piper Thomas. They not only have helped me on the court but also been great mentors and friends off the court. I would also like to thank my parents and little sister Lily for being my biggest fans and for always supporting me."