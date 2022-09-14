KENTLAND — South Newton’s volleyball team improved to 18-0 with its 3-0 victory over Watseka, Illinois, on Monday, Sept. 12.
The Rebels won by 25-17, 25-10 and 25-16 scores in their annual meeting with their neighboring rivals.
KENTLAND — South Newton’s volleyball team improved to 18-0 with its 3-0 victory over Watseka, Illinois, on Monday, Sept. 12.
The Rebels won by 25-17, 25-10 and 25-16 scores in their annual meeting with their neighboring rivals.
Lexi Cripe led the winners with 13 kills on 18 of 21 attacks and finished 15 of 16 serving with three aces.
Younger cousin Taylor was 13 of 15 attacking with 11 kills and had 16 serve receptions. Lizzie Glassburn was 15 of 16 serving with four aces, 54 of 56 setting with 26 assists and added 11 digs.
Abbey Carroll had a team-high 13 digs and 13 serve receptions, Natalee Bruens had five kills and three blocks, including two solos, and Addison Standish had four kills.
Carroll and Shelby Warren had two service aces each.
• On Sept. 8, the Rebels faced one of their toughest tests with a match at Lafayette Jeff. South Newton was up to the challenge, beating the Bronchos, 3-0, with two of the games going down to the wire.
South Newton won by 25-21, 25-17 and 25-22 scores.
Lexi Cripe finished 22 of 23 attacking with 14 kills and added five digs and three blocks, including two solos. She was also 12 of 13 with four aces behind the service line.
Taylor Cripe was 16 of 19 attacking with six kills and added two aces and Glassburn finished 19 of 20 serving with three aces, added seven digs and was 65 of 65 setting with 23 assists.
Carroll and Warren had two aces each, Carroll added 12 digs and Stephanie Montemayer and Addison Standish had four kills each.
For Jeff, sophomore Julia Vallier had seven kills on 25 of 27 attacks to go with two aces, two blocks and nine digs.
