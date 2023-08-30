The South Newton Rebels’ volleyball team suffered a 3-2 loss at home during their match up against the Rensselaer Central Bombers on Tuesday, August 29.
The Bombers won the first set with a score of 25-21, while South Newton managed to come back and battle picking up 25-22 and 25-18 set victories. However, the Bombers ultimately came out on top with a 27-25 set win in set four, and a 15-13 win in set five.
South Newton’s Taylor Cripe had the team high in kills for the night, finishing with 29 as well as five aces. Shelby Warren followed with 13 kills of her own as well as one ace, while Madison Bohlinger finished her night with seven kills.
In digs, Warren led the way with 13, while Cripe finished her night off with 12. Addysen Standish contributed 11 on during the match up, while McKenzie Watson finished with 10.
The loss comes after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Caston on Aug. 26.
The team will host Faith Christian on Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m. before hosting North Newton on September 5.