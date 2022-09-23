The South Newton Rebels volleyball team improved their record to an impressive 25-1 on the season after a three set home court victory over the North White Vikings on Sept. 22. The score was 25-12, 25-10, 25-6.
Leading the Rebels in kills was senior Lexi Cripe with a total of 15 on the night, followed by sophomore Taylor Cripe with 12. Stephanie Montemayer finished her night with 8 while Addysen Standish picked up 7.
Senior Lizzie Glassburn finished her night off with with a total of eight aces on the night, while junior Shelby Warren picked up 4, and Lexi Cripe finished with 3. Glassburn also finished her night with a total of 35 assists, while fellow senior Alexis Rowe grabbed six of her own.
For North White, Tessa Robertson had three kills, while Morgan Carter and Callie Hunt each finished with one a piece.
Brayli Ricks finished her night with two assists, while Callie Hunt, Kaylynn Applegate and Dalia Moreno each finished with one.
The South Newton Rebels will now look to take on the 2-14 Benton Central Bison at home on Sept. 26.