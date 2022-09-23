The South Newton Rebels volleyball team improved their record to an impressive 25-1 on the season after a three set home court victory over the North White Vikings on Sept. 22. The score was 25-12, 25-10, 25-6.

Leading the Rebels in kills was senior Lexi Cripe with a total of 15 on the night, followed by sophomore Taylor Cripe with 12. Stephanie Montemayer finished her night with 8 while Addysen Standish picked up 7.

Trending Food Videos