The South Newton Rebels volleyball team suffered a season-ending 3-2 defeat during their regional match-up with the Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian Braves on Oct. 22.
The individual set scores were 25-19, 20-25, 22-25, 25-23, and 9-15.
The South Newton Rebels volleyball team suffered a season-ending 3-2 defeat during their regional match-up with the Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian Braves on Oct. 22.
The individual set scores were 25-19, 20-25, 22-25, 25-23, and 9-15.
The loss came on the tail of the Rebels' 3-1 sectional championship victory over Frontier on Oct. 15.
Taylor and Lexi Cripe ended the day with a total of 21 kills apiece, contributing to the team's total of 50.
Lizzie Glassburn managed seven aces of the team's total of nine.
Taylor Cripe also finished with 22 digs, while Glassburn and Abbey Carroll each had 19. Lexi Cripe also contributed 17, with a team total of 89.
The Rebels ended their season with a 31-3 overall record while going 7-0 in the conference.
