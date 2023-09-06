The South Newton Rebels’ varsity volleyball team hosted the North Newton Spartans on Tuesday, Sept. 5 for a conference match up. The Rebels came away with the victory by a score of 3-0.
Set number one saw South Newton up 25-16 before moving on to to win the next two sets with scores of 25-22 and 25-15, respectively.
South Newton Junior, Taylor Cripe led the team in kills for the night, finishing with a total of 13. Addysen Standish wrapped up her night in kills with seven, while Shelby Warren finished with five.
For serving aces, freshman Lindsay Lowe wrapped her night up with five, followed by Cripe with three.
Lowe also finished with a total of 19 assists, while Standish ended up with a total of nine.
For North Newton, Makenna Schleman ended her night with a total of five kills, while Sumer Wynn finished with three of her own as well as one ace.
South Newton now sits at a record of 6-9 overall for the season, and a record of 2-2 in the Midwest conference. The loss puts North Newton at a 3-10 record overall for the season, and a Midwest conference record of 0-2.
South Newton will next look to take on the 6-4 Watseka Lady Warriors on the road on Monday, Sept. 11. North Newton will travel to DeMotte on September 7 to face off with DeMotte Christian, before hosting Hanover Central on Sept. 11.