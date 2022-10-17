The South Newton Rebels girl's volleyball team earned their fourth straight sectional title on Oct. 15.
The Rebels beat out Tri-County early on in the day, picking up three-set victories to Tri-County's one. The scores of each set were 24-26; 25-16; 25-19; 25-15.
Senior Lexi Cripe led the Rebels in kills during the match-up with Tri-County, picking up a total of 23. Sophomore Taylor Cripe grabbed 21 of her own, while junior Addison Standish finished off with six.
Lexi Cripe also led the team in aces, snagging a total of six, while Taylor Cripe followed with four. Standish and Abbey Carroll each end the match with two a piece.
Carroll led the Rebels in digs with 18. Lexi Cripe followed with 17 while Lizzie Glassburn finished with 13.
The victory over Tri-County advanced the Rebels to the final round of the sectional tournament, where they took on the Frontier Falcons and grabbed another 3-1 victory. The scores of each set were 18-25; 25-17; 25-14; 25-16.
This time around Taylor Cipe led the charge in kills, ending the match with 26. Lexi Cripe followed with 12 while Addison Standish finished with 10.
In aces, Lexi Cripe and Shelby Warren each led with three, while Abbey Carroll finished with two.
Taylor Cripe also led in digs with 16, followed by Carroll with 12 and Warren with 11.
The sectional victory advances the Rebels to a record of 31-2 on the season. They will now move to take on the Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian Braves in regionals at 11:30 CST on Oct. 22 at Culver Community High School.