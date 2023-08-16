The North Newton volleyball team played their first games of the season at the Winamac Invitational on August 12.
The team picked up two wins against Twin Lakes and Winamac, while falling to South Central and Westville.
North Newton now sits at a 2-2 record on the season. They will look to take on Hebron on the road at 7 p.m. on Aug. 17, before moving into tournament play once again at the West Central Invite on Aug. 19.
The team’s first home game will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 where they will face off with the Griffith Panthers.