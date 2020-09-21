CEDAR LAKE — It was a rough week for the North Newton volleyball program as the Lady Spartans suffered three consecutives losses, 3-0 to Hanover Central, 3-0 against Frontier, and 3-0 at Lowell.
Against Hanover Central Sept. 14, North Newton was limited to just two kills in a 25-9, 25-5, 25-11 loss.
Hope Churchill and Summer Wynn each had one kills in the loss, while Churchill also added an ace, and Wynn had an assist.
Also for the Lady Spartans, Makenna Schleman and Heidi Schleman each had one block.
The next night, North Newton traveled to Chalmers and fell to the Lady Falcons 25-3, 25-11, 25-15. Again, the Lady Spartans had just two kills, compared to 37 by Frontier.
On Sept. 15, the Lady Spartans fell at Lowell 25-12, 25-8, 25-4.
With the loss, North Newton dropped to 8-7 on the season.