VEEDERSBURG — South Newton junior outside hitter Taylor Cripe had 12 of her team’s 32 kills as the Rebels picked up a road win at Fountain Central Monday, Aug. 14.
The Rebels (1-4) won by 25-12, 25-8 and 25-18 scores.
Cripe was 15 of 15 attacking and senior teammate Addysen Standish finished 12 of 14 with eight kills. Shelby Warren, a senior, had seven kills on 16 of 16 attacks and sophomore Avalin Bohlinger had five kills.
Cripe was also 12 of 12 serving with six aces and added two solo blocks. Warren finished 23 of 24 serving with seven aces and Standish was 18 of 18 with five aces.
Bohlinger had four blocks, including three solo, and Warren had seven digs to six for Standish. Lindsay Lowe, a freshman, had 13 assists on 22 of 22 sets and Standish was 26 of 27 setting with eight assists.
CROWN POINT TOURNEY: South Newton opened the season by competing against a strong field at the Crown Point Tournament on Aug. 12. The Rebels fell to Terre Haute South, Illiana Christian, Chesterton and Crown Point.
The Rebels opened the season with a 25-13, 25-21 loss to the host Bulldogs. Cripe had seven kills, four digs and three assists and Bohlinger, Warren and Standish had two kills each. Standish was 11 of 11 serving with four aces and Warren finished 12 of 12 with three aces. Standish also had six digs and Lowe was 12 of 14 setting with five assists.
South Newton next played 4A Chesterton in game two, losing 25-13 and 25-22. Warren had five kills and five digs and Cripe added four kills, two solo blocks, four assists and four digs. Bohlinger and Standish had two kills each and Standish was 7 of 8 serving with three aces. Bohlinger and Briley Isminger had two aces each. Lowe was 14 of 15 setting with five assists.
The Rebels suffered a 25-21 and 25-17 loss to Illiana Christian in their third match of the day. Cripe was 6 of 7 attacking with six kills, 7 of 7 serving with an ace and added a solo block, five digs and four assists. Warren also had six kills on 15 of 18 attacks and Standish was 14 of 18 with three kills. Cora Groover had two aces and two solo blocks, Shelby and McKenzie Warren and Standish had four digs each and Lowe was 27 of 28 setting with nine assists.
In their final match of the day, the Rebels fell 25-19 and 25-12 to a strong Terre Haute South squad. Cripe was 11 for 11 attacking with two kills and Warren added three kills. Warren also had three aces on 9 of 9 attempts and Standish had five digs. Lowe had four assists.