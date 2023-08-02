The South Newton Rebels volleyball team is gearing up for an exciting and challenging upcoming season.
Coming off of an impressive 31-3 season, as well as going 7-0 in the Midwest Athletic conference, the Rebels are continuing their tradition of having high expectations.
“We’re treating this year the same as every year,” said head coach Laura Robbins. “We always have high expectations for the program and the team. We work really hard in the offseason to make sure we execute that.”
Robbins said although this could be considered a rebuilding year for the program, she is optimistic about the drive of her players. “So, as far as our expectations go it obviously is a rebuilding year but we still have a lot of returning players and veteran players. A lot of our girls have the drive to really want to get better. We have a really big freshman class, and we’re very excited about where we are right now.”
There are currently 30 girls total out for the program this year, which Robbins credits to the culture of the team.
“We have an amazing group of girls out this year,” she said. “We have some girls who haven’t played before that are playing this year. We’ve worked really hard to build up the positivity of the program and rebuild the culture of it. So, I think people want to be apart of that which is why I think we have such strong numbers.”
The team lost 4 four-year seniors to graduation last year, which costed the Rebels some experience on the court. But that doesn’t change the team’s outlook on the season.
“This year, we don’t have as many experienced players, but I think our outlook is still to go into every match expecting to win,” Robbins said. “We still have expectations when it comes to conference and sectionals and all that stuff. It will be more difficult, and our competition will be more difficult because I think the level of play is going up across the board so we have to continue to raise our play as well.”
The team’s first match of the season will be tournament play on Saturday, Aug. 12 in Crown Point. Robbins mentioned that although the competition will be tough right out of the gate for the Rebels, she’s eager to see her girls put to the test.
“It’s all 4A so it’s all bigger schools,” she said. “Obviously knowing that, there’s going to be solid programs with a plethora of solid athletes. I think it’s going to be a test. They’ve got to keep the mentality that it’s a chance for us to get better, not get worse. We’ll need to take care of the ball when we can, when we’re serving we execute our serves, and if we can take care of the little things, the other things will fall into place and they need to keep that in mind.”