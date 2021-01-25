MONON — A strong third quarter allowed North White to pull away with a 51-37 win over North Newton in a matchup of the top two girl’s basketball teams in the Midwest Conference on Jan. 23.
The Lady Vikings led for most of the game, but a 15-2 scoring spurt in the third quarter was the difference as North Newton was unable to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter.
In what was a defensive battle right from the opening tip, outside shooting played a role early on.
North Newton junior Cayci Ehlinger hit a pair of 3-pointers to give her team a 6-4 lead, however that would be the last lead the Lady Spartans would enjoy.
After those two first shots by Ehlinger, North Newton would go 0 of 9 from the floor to end the quarter down 9-7.
North White senior Olivia Allen also hit a pair of 3-pointers to boost her team’s early offense.
A pair of mid-range jumpsuits from sophomore Tessa Robertson sparked an 8-2 run by North White for a 17-9 lead early in the second quarter.
North Newton senior Mackendzie Dresbaugh nailed a shot from beyond the arc to keep her team close, then Ehlinger drained another 3-pointer and a 10-foot jumper to cut the deficit down to four, 21-17.
North White scored the final three points of the half for a 24-17 lead at the break. Robertson had six points in the quarter to lead the Lady Vikings.
Heidi Schleman scored an inside bucket to start the third quarter for North Newton, then the team missed their next 12 shots as North White took over. Heimlich scored six points to ignite a 15-0 run by the Lady Vikings as they hit 50 percent of their shots in the quarter (6 of 12) for a 20-point lead 39-19.
The Lady Spartans tried to rally in the fourth quarter as they connected on four 3-pointers and outscored North White 18-12, but it was not nearly enough. Dresbaugh, Ehlinger, Grace Hollopeter, and Hope Churchill all hit 3-pointers in the final quarter, and Dresbaugh finished the frame with seven points.
Heimlich and Robertson each had 10 points to lead a balanced North White attack. Abigale Spry added nine, and Allen finished with eight.
Ehlinger led North Newton with 14 points, and Dresbaugh had 10 in the loss.
With just one conference game remaining, North White (14-4) clinched at least a share of the title with a 4-0 record. North Newton dropped to 2-1 in conference play and 6-8 overall.