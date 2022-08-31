RENSSELAER — South Newton ran its win streak to 14 matches with a 3-0 win at Rensselaer Central Tuesday night at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
The Lady Rebels have lost just one game in 35 chances and have won 33 straight games overall in building an unbeaten mark.
The Rebels jumped ahead in all three games at RCHS, winning 25-12, 25-13 and 25-12 against the young Bombers, who feature a roster of freshmen and sophomores.
Offensively for South Newton, senior Lexi Cripe was 21 of 21 attacking with 10 kills and sophomore sister Taylor Cripe finished 13 of 17 attacking with nine kills. Senior Stephanie Montemayer added four kills and four solo blocks and junior Addyson Standish had five kills and five blocks, including four solos.
Senior setter Lizzie Glassburn had nine digs and finished 59 of 59 setting with 25 assists. Junior Shelby Warren had three service aces on 13 of 13 attempts and senior Abbey Carroll was 13 of 14 serving and added a team-high 13 digs.
For RCHS, Claire Stanley had two service aces and two kills and Taylor Van Meter had a team-best five kills to go with an ace. Nell Haberlin also had an ace and Brooklyn Bilyeu had seven assists at the setter’s spot.
It’s the second straight loss for RCHS, which fell 3-0 to Kouts last Thursday, Aug. 25.
RCHS (5-5) faces Hoosier Conference rival Twin Lakes in Monticello on Thursday night. The JV match is set to start at 5 p.m.
Lady Kougars lose 1st NCC contest
HOBART — Kankakee Valley suffered its first Northwest Crossroads Conference loss of the season at Hobart Tuesday night, losing 3-2 to the host Brickies.
The Kougars took a 2-1 lead in the match. After losing 25-23 in the first game, KV won by 25-12 and 25-18 scores and had a victory in sight.
But the Brickies won game four, 25-21, and finished off KV, 15-11, in the deciding fifth game.
Brooklyn Richie had eight serving aces for the Kougars. She added seven kills and senior teammate Lilly Toppen had a kill and two aces to go with seven digs and 10 assists.
Abby Grandchamp, a senior outside hitter, had a team-high nine kills, Ava Koselke added eight and Faith Mauger had six.
Ava McKim had 21 serve receptions and eight digs and Lilly Jones finished with nine digs. Morgan Smith had five digs and Richie led the Kougars with 19 digs and 14 receptions.
Ava Dase had 19 assists while sharing setting duties with Toppen.
Prep Boys Tennis
Bombers fall
to HC foe Bison
OXFORD — Rensselaer Central fell a bit short in its Hoosier Conference match-up with host Benton Central Tuesday night, losing by a 3-2 final.
The Bombers picked up wins in two singles matches, with Tommy Boyles winning 6-2 and 7-6 (7-4 tiebreaker) at No. 1 singles and Colby Chapman remaining unbeaten at No. 3 singles by a 4-6, 6-2 and 11-9 final.
Bombers 4th at Logan tourney
LOGANSPORT — Rensselaer Central finished 1-2 in the Logansport boys’ tennis tournament on Saturday, Aug. 27.
The Bombers opened with a 3-2 win over LaPorte in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Nole Marchand and Colby Chapman won at No. 2 and 3 singles, respectively, and No. 1 player Tommy Boyles won a tiebreaker in the third set of his match to give RCHS a team victory.
In the second match, the Bombers fell 4-1 to Twin Lakes. The lone win came at No. 3 singles with Chapman winning in straight sets.
In the final match of the day, Rensselaer fell just short of the host Berries, falling 3-2. Marchand and Chapman picked up wins for the Bombers.
Chapman remains unbeaten as the Bombers prepare for the second half of their season.
Prep Boys Soccer
RCHS still unbeaten at 5-0
MONTICELLO — Rensselaer Central opened the Hoosier Conference portion of its schedule by blanking rival Twin Lakes, 3-0, in Monticello on Tuesday night.
Once again the Bombers (5-0) leaned on its defense — led by Matthew Brandenburg, Broc Beier, DJ Hanford, Briar Rule, Cohen Craig and Andrew Cain — to toss a shutout. The Indians had just five shots on goal despite the Bombers missing a couple of pieces due to illness.
“The lineup had a couple key players out, but the underclassmen did a nice job stepping in to help fill the gaps,” said Bombers coach Josh Davis.
Offensively, senior Dalton Henry had two of his team’s goals and assisted on the other.
Rensselaer jumped ahead just six minutes into the match when Gio Zaragoza tapped in a goal with the assist from Henry.
The score stayed that way until early in the second half when Henry scored an insurance goal.
Henry took possession of the ball at midfield and dribbled through the Indians’ defense for the first of his two goals. With 10 minutes remaining, Henry would get a steal from the Indians deep in his team’s territory and converted a shot for a 3-0 lead.
The Bombers will return to action Saturday when they travel to Lowell. Kick-off is set for 10 a.m, CST.
Strong 2nd half carries RCHS to win
RENSSELAER — North White gave Rensselaer Central its toughest test of the season on Saturday, Aug. 27, but the Bombers withstood the challenge, scoring three second-half goals to finish off a 4-1 victory.
Defensively, the Bombers turned to Broc Beier, DJ Hanford and Briar Rule to limit the Vikings to long shots throughout the match. Goalkeeper Andrew Cain stopped shots on the back end to deny the Vikings a score in the first half.
North White managed to score on a penalty kick late in the second half to spoil the shutout.
The Bombers held a 1-0 lead at halftime, with senior Dalton Henry converting a rebound of an initial shot for the first of his three goals.
Rensselaer picked up the pace in the second half, scoring two goals 14 minutes in.
The first came off a pass to the middle from Adam Martinez to Henry, who punched it through the defense and past the keeper.
It became 3-0 in RCHS’s favor on a heads-up play off a free kick by Cohen Craig, who played a quick ball past the Vikings defensive line to Henry. The senior Bomber completed his hat trick by chipping it over the keeper.
The Bombers’ final goal came with 11 minutes left when Rule placed the ball in the path of teammate Wrigley Porter, who blasted a shot through the keeper’s hands.
Prep Girls Soccer
Lady Bombers roll over Vikings, 7-1
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central scored three first-half goals and added four more in the second to complete a 7-1 rout of visiting North White on Saturday, Aug. 27.
The Lady Bombers got a goal each from junior Sarah Kaufman, junior Grace Healey and sophomore Brooke Koebcke in the first half for a 3-0 lead.
In the second half, the Bombers continued to move the ball down the field, with junior Libby Dixon punching in the team’s fourth score just three minutes into the half.
Kaufman added another goal on a direct kick from Dixon and Healey had her second goal of the game for a 6-0 lead.
Dixon capped the scoring for RCHS, converting a corner kick from Healey.
RCHS sneaks one in to beat Hebron
HEBRON — Rensselaer Central managed 15 shots on goal and finally sneaked one through in the second half to edge host Hebron, 1-0, in girls’ soccer action last Thursday, Aug. 25.
Both teams took shots at one another before the Bombers broke through with around 10 minutes left in the game. The offense was able to work the ball through Hebron’s defense and find junior Libby Dixon, who converted the game’s lone goal.
Defensively, the Bombers recorded their first shutout of the season to beat Hebron for the third straight season.