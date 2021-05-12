MOROCCO, Ind. — North Newton improved to 7-0 in the Midwest Conference with a 7-2 victory over Tri-County May 11.
The Spartans scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning to break away from a 2-2 tie.
Austin Goddard, Deklin Ward, Cade Ehlinger, Patrick Barry, Connor Scotella, and Bryce Shedrow all drove in a run, while Shedrow was 3 for 3 on the day.
Goddard notched the win as he threw six innings allowing two runs (none earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven. Barry pitched the final inning allowing no hits and striking out two.
The win finished off a 3-2 week for North Newton with wins over Calumet New Tech 16-0, and 12-2, and losses to Twin Lakes 3-2, and Washington Township 10-0.
North Newton is now 11-6 on the year.
In the 16-0 win over Calumet New Tech, North Newton cranked out 13 hits as Goddard drove in three runs, and Ehlinger, Barry, Shedrow, and Kayden Rowland each picked up two RBIs.
In the 12-2 win, Shedrow, Scotella, and Ward each drove in two runs to pace the offense.
Twin Lakes scored a run in the top of the ninth inning to edge out the Spartans 3-2 on May 7. Scotella and Michael Levy had RBIs in that game.
Washington Township scored 10 runs on eight hits to pick up the 10-0 win in five innings on May 10.
Rebels notch first
conference win
South Newton picked up its first conference win of the season with a 7-3 victory against West Central on May 6.
The Rebels pulled away from a 3-2 deficit by scoring two runs in the fourth, two more in the fifth, and one in the sixth.
Daniel Tordai and Kayden Cruz each drove in a pair of runs, while Cruz was 3 for 4 from the plate. Cruz also earned the win going all seven innings allowing two runs (1 earned) on two hits and four walks while striking out nine.
With the win, South Newton improved to 3-11 overall and 1-4 in conference play.