Fast start gives Spartans win at Covenant Christian
DeMOTTE — North Newton jumped out to an 18-6 lead after the first quarter to record a 58-45 season-opening victory over host Covenant Christian on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
The Spartans led 36-19 by halftime.
Sophomore forward Evan Gagnon had 17 points for the Spartans. He was 6 of 12 from the floor and knocked down three 3-point shots. He added seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Sophomore teammate Kadyn Rowland had 16 points, knocking down 8 of 15 shots. He added five rebounds and two assists and Levi Church, a junior, had six rebounds and three steals. The Spartans travel to Hebron on Friday, Dec. 3.
Rebels unable to hang
on at Riverton Parke
MONTEZUMA — South Newton let a fourth-quarter lead slip away in dropping a 47-44 decision at Riverton Parke on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
It was the season opener for both teams.
The Rebels led 33-29 through three quarters, but missed free throws in the fourth period allowed Riverton Parke to rally for the victory.
South Newton was just 11 of 24 from the foul line, hit just 38 percent of its shots from the floor and was out-rebounded 28-13.
Senior Cy Sammons had a team-high 14 points for the Rebels. He hit just 4 of 12 shots and had five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Senior teammates William Smart and Kayden Cruz had nine points each, with Cruz converting just 3 of 12 shots from the floor.
Cruz added five assists and two steals.
For Riverton Parke, Pierson Robins and Ashton Hines had 16 points apiece. Robins was 5 of 10 from the floor and added three assists and Hines was 7 of 12 shooting to go with seven rebounds and four assists.
The Rebels will host Seeger on Friday, Dec. 3.