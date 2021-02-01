CAYUGA — North Newton senior Austin Goddard and freshman Evan Gagnon combined to score 35 points in a 47-39 win over North Vermillion Jan. 30.
The Spartans shot 51 percent from the floor and used a big fourth quarter to pull away for the win.
North Newton trailed 16-15 at the end of the first quarter but tied it up at 26 before the break. Both teams scored just five points in the third quarter, but the Spartans outscored North Vermillion 16-8 in the fourth to pick up their fifth straight win to improve to 8-4 on the season.
Goddard finished with 18 points, and Gagnon had 17. Cade Ehlinger added five points and 11 rebounds in the win.
North Newton hosts conference rival Tri-County Thursday night.