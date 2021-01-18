DELPHI — It wasn’t long ago that the North Newton boy’s varsity basketball team sat with a record of 1-3. Following Saturday’s road win, 55-43 at Delphi, the Spartans are now 7-4 on the season.
North Newton senior Austin Goddard led all scorers with 23 points on 7 of 15 shooting.
The Spartans pulled down 33 rebounds, 14 of those on the offensive end, and had six rejections in the win.
Delphi led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter but North Newton pulled ahead for a 20-13 lead at the break.
The Spartans went on to outscore Delphi 19-16 and 16-14 for the 12-point win.
Cade Ehlinger added eight points and nine rebounds in the victory, while freshman Evan Gagnon had seven points.
Delphi senior Jordan Roth had 17 points to pace the Oracles.