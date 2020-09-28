MOROCCO — The combination of North Newton’s Austin Goddard, Dylan Olive, Bryce Shedrow, Cade Ehlinger, Dylan Taylor, and Evan Gagnon was nothing short of a combustible powder keg. North Newton welcomed the Frontier Falcons to Dick Gilbert Field. The contest featured the two tops teams in the Midwest Conference with the winner taking a huge step toward securing the title.
The Spartans would defeat Frontier 36 – 22 to improve to 3-0 in the Midwest Conference.
North Newton opted to receive the kickoff for the 2nd half, kicking the ball off to start the game. The Frontier Falcons would strike first, 5 minutes into the game with an 87-yard touchdown run, followed up with a completed 2-point conversion all by Caleb Atkinson.
Duly noting how the game would go, Bryce Shedrow responded with a 34-yard return on the kickoff avoiding the Falcon defenders. On the first offensive play of the night, Austin Goddard would connect with #42 Dylan Olive. Marching down the field with a 54-yard run Olive put the Spartans on a 1st and goal. Goddard would put the ball into the hands of Cade Ehlinger with a 5-yard touchdown pass. North Newton would also complete the 2-point conversion when the ball was safely received by Evan Gagnon.
With under a minute to go in the first quarter, Frontier was able to get through the Spartan defense again scoring their second touchdown and added the 2-point conversion.
North Newton quickly gathered the offense and went hunting for the goal line. Goddard went to the air with a 37-yard pass directly into the hands of Shedrow. On the second play North Newton’s muscle, Dylan Olive, ran 15 yards while the Falcons defense worked to bring him down ending the quarter.
It would take a total of 6 seconds for Olive on a 7-yard run to break through scoring another Spartan touchdown. The Frontier defense was able to deflect an attempted 2-point conversion to keep the lead.
The Falcons were able to march down the field only to be stopped by the Spartan defense who wanted a piece of the spotlight. It was Shedrow who would bat down an attempted 4th down pass resulting in a turnover on downs on the 46-yard line of the Falcons.
Starting with a 10-yard completed pass to Dylan Taylor, Goddard followed with another 23-yard pass to Taylor. This pass was caught among two defenders to set up the Spartans to attack the goal line. Goddard would pull a quarterback keeper with a quick spin move around the Falcon defenders scoring on a 9-yard touchdown run.
North Newton was on fire and would continue that way when in the 2nd quarter the Spartan’s Cale Ehlinger would pounce and recover a fumble by Frontier’s Wyatt Reedy after the kickoff bounced off his chest. Goddard would send the ball 30 yards to Cale Ehlinger to set up Olive for a 9-yard r swing pass for a touchdown. The final highlight of the quarter was when Connor Scotella would wrap up and tackle the quarterback for negative 7 yards. The Spartans would go into the locker room at halftime up 28-16.
Coming out of the locker room the Spartans would continue to dominate the field
While running time off the clock, once again Goddard would connect with Olive for a 25 yard run for another touchdown and completed a 2-point conversion. Frontier would respond with a touchdown with less than 4 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
Going into the 4th quarter with an amazing defense stronghold Olive was able to cause Frontier to turn the ball over on downs on the 23-yard line. Goddard connected with Shedrow and Olive to march all the way down to the 1-yard line, only to turn the ball over on downs themselves.
The North Newton defense then stepped up to the line to reintroduce themselves to the Frontier offense. Kadyn Rowland introduced himself by tackling the Frontier quarterback. While in the next set of downs Cade Ehlinger chased the QB causing him to launch the ball into the air only to be caught just out of bounds unable to gain the interception. The Spartan defense would cause Frontier to give the ball back to the Spartans on North Newton’s 8-yard line. North Newton would opt to take two knees to run out the play clock with a final score of 36 – 22.