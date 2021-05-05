North Newton continued its march to the Midwest Conference baseball title with its 15-5 rout of visiting West Central on Thursday, April 29.
The Spartans (8-4, 6-0 in the MWC) used a seven-run sixth inning to end the game under the 10-run rule. West Central (2-14, 0-5) had closed within 8-5 before North Newton’s big inning.
The Spartans had 13 hits, with Bryce Rainford going 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and four runs scored. Deklin Ward was 2 for 2 with an RBI and Patrick Barry was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. He also scored two runs.
Cade Ehlinger had a home run among his three hits. He also doubled twice and scored two runs and Evan Gagnon had a single and scored twice. Bryce Shedrow had a pair of hits and Kayden Rowland had three RBIs.
Gagnon got the win, allowing five runs on three hits with six strikeouts and five walks. Barry struck out two in an inning of relief.
North Newton 25, Hammond S & T 0
North Newton won its seventh straight game by plastering Hammond S & T on Saturday, May 1.
The Spartans scored 12 runs in the first inning and 13 more in the second to win in five innings. Patrick Barry and Andrew Colovos combined to strike out 10 batters over five innings.
Hammond had just two hits.
Offensively for the Spartans, Barry was 4 for 6, including a triple and a double, with four RBIs and four runs. Austin Goddard added four hits, including a home run and a double, with four RBIs and Deklin Ward was 3 for 5 with a triple and a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Evan Gagnon finished 2 for 2 with an RBI triple and Cade Ehlinger had a double. Malcom Tharp also had a double and two RBIs and Bryce Rainford had an RBI single and scored twice.
Connor Symons had an RBI single, Colovos had two hits with a double and three RBIs, Bryce DeCamp had a single and Connor Scotella had a two-run double. Bryce Shedrow also had a hit.
North Newton had 23 hits in all, including seven doubles, three triples and Goddard’s home run.
Benton Central 15, South Newton 2 (6 innings)
South Newton had three hits and scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in its 15-2 six-inning loss to Benton Central on May 3.
Kellen Krug had a two-run single and Korbin and Kayden Cruz had a hit apiece for the Rebels, who struck out 10 times against winning pitcher Justin Tucker.
Tucker also had a pair of home runs and five RBIs and Dalton Rennaker also homered. Three pitchers shared time on the mound for the Rebels, combining for four strikeouts and three walks.
South Newton 7, West Central 3
South Newton picked up its first Midwest Conference victory with a 7-3 over West Central on May 4. The Rebels (3-11, 1-4 in the MWC) trailed 3-2 in the fourth inning but scored five unanswered runs to pick up their third win of the season.
Kayden Cruz and Daniel Tordai each drove in two runs, while Cruz was 3-for-4 from helpmate with two runs scored. Cruz also earned the win throwing all seven innings allowing three runs — one earned — on two hits and four walks while striking out nine.