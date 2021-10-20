MOROCCO — North Newton capped its regular season by winning its fourth straight Midwest Conference title, blanking Tri-County, 12-0, on a rain-soaked field last Friday, Oct. 15.
It was the fifth straight victory for the Spartans, who went a perfect 5-0 against conference foes. They scored all the points they would need in the first quarter then turned to the defense to stay in front of TC’s offensive players, who struggled to gain footing on a muddy field.
Sophomore running back Kadyn Rowland went over the 1,000-yard mark by gaining 106 yards on 24 carries for North Newton (6-3 overall). He scored the first of his team’s two scores in the first quarter and sophomore teammate Lane Zander added a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown.
It was the third punt return for a score by Zander, who also returned a kickoff for a touchdown against Rensselaer Central earlier in the season.
The sloppy conditions led to seven fumbles for the Spartans. Rowland lost a fumble and sophomore quarterback Evan Gagnon dropped the ball five times, but recovered every one.
North Newton’s 38-13 win at North White in week eight paved the way for its most recent conference championship.
The Vikings finished second in the MWC with a 4-1 record and is 4-3 overall. Surprising South Newton placed third in the league standings at 3-2 and finished the regular season at 5-4, its best finish in six years.
North Newton beat rival South Newton, 45-8, in the first game of the season.
The Spartans return to action Friday, Oct. 22 when they travel to rival Rensselaer Central to open the Class 2A Sectional 33 playoffs. Tri-County (0-8) earned a bye in the Class A playoffs and will face the Clinton Prairie/Clinton Central winner on Oct. 29.