MOROCCO — North Newton opened the season up at home on Thursday, December 10th. The Spartans welcomed Attica to the mats. The Spartans lost several wrestlers last year as seniors however they have made up for it with several new faces.
Making the most of every practice the Spartans were able to showcase it on the mats. Coach Bruce Cunningham has a total of 16 athletes encompassing his team. As with every season and sometimes meet to meet Coach tends to move wrestlers based on their weight class.
The Spartans dominated Attica throughout the match. The final team score was North Newton 54 to Attica 9.
The individual weight class results: 106 weight class had Aydan Barron with a take down and near fall on his way to pinning his opponent earning a win, 113 weight class Katerawi Stephens earned a win in the second period with a pin, 120 weight class had Mikkel Cunningham going three periods before winning with a pin, 126 class was by decision on points earning a loss to Deklin Ward, 132 class was a win by forfeit to Connor Symons, 138 class Patrick Barry wins with a pin in the second period, 145 class Dylan Barron worked hard to earn a win with a pin in the third period, the 152 weight class was wrestled by Riley Cornforth who went up a class however he was able to pin his opponent in the first period, 160 class was a double forfeit, 172 class was represented by Dylan Olive who won by forfeit, 182 class saw Anthony French wrestled three hard periods to earn 2 points to Attica’s 3 with a loss, double forfeit in the 195 weight class, 220 class was Ardyn Calainski also would lose on points 4-8, and the weight classes would round out with Matthew Barry in the 285 weight class earning his first win of the season with a pin early on in the first period.
The Spartan wrestlers begin the season 1-0 as they travel this weekend.