MOROCCO — The North Newton swim teams opened up their season on Thursday, Dec. 10 hosting Calumet. The winter season began with a rocky start as midseason practicing was interrupted with a two-week intermission.
The Lady Spartans dominated winning the meet 126-26. The Lady Spartans results for the meet: 200 Medley Relay: 1st in 2:26 Kylie Blann, Emily Walsh, Grace Alexander & Maddy Binge; 2nd in 2:28 Alexis Venecz, Phoebe Busboom, Summer Wynn, and Brandi McQueen. 200 Freestyle: 1st in 2:55 Samantha Bradley, 2nd in 3:04 Summer Wynn & 3rd in 3:24 Chloe Livengood; 200 IM: 1st in 3:20 Chloe Livengood & 2nd in 3:31 Grace Alexander; 50 Freestyle: 1st in 29.83 Maddy Binge, 2nd in 35.29 Brandi McQueen, 3rd in 42.56 Chloe Livengood; 100 Butterfly: 1st in 1:23 Emily Walsh & 2nd in 1:59 Grace Alexander; 100 Freestyle: 1st in 1:15.21 Brandi McQueen, 2nd in 1.15.27 Phoebe Busboom & 3rd in 1:24 Tessa Wagner; 500 Freestyle: 2nd in 8:00 Samantha Bradley, 3rd in 8:19 Kylie Blann & 4th in 9:18 Madison Williams; 200 Freestyle Relay: 1st in 2:11 team of: Maddy Binge, Phoebe Busboom, Haley Graham & Emily Walsh and 2nd in 2:27 team of: Summer Wynn, Chloe Livengood, Tessa Wagner & Brandi McQueen; 100 Backstroke: 2nd in 1:29 Alexis Venecz, 3rd in 1:49 Kylie Blann & 4th in 1:56 Madison Williams; 100 Breaststroke: 1st in 1:21 Emily Walsh, 2nd in 1:38 Phoebe Busboom & 3rd in 1:47 Haley Graham and 400 Freestyle Relay: 1st in 5:15 team of: Summer Wynn, Grace Alexander, Haley Graham & Maddy Binge & 2nd in 5:50 team of: Kylie Blann, Tessa Wagner, Chloe Livengood & Samantha Bradley.
As for the Spartan boy's squad, they had 81 points and Calumet did not have a team. The results for the Spartans: 200 Medley Relay: 1st in 2:11 Elijah Drenth, Simon Drenth, Raymond Tharp & Isaac Knight; 200 Freestyle: 1st in 2:40 Joshua Spoor & 2nd in 2:52 Mason Wilson; 200 IM: 1st in 2:43 Simon Drenth; 50 Freestyle: 1st in 26.81 Elijah Drenth, 2nd in 28.83 Ben Tsorvas & 3rd in 31.99 Mason Wilson; 100 Butterfly: 1st in 1:25 Raymond Tharp; 100 Freestyle: 1st in 1:06.13 Ben Tsorvas & 2nd in 1.06.93 Isaac Knight; 200 Freestyle Relay: 1st in 1:56 team of Elijah Drenth, Isaac Knight, Ben Tsorvas & Simon Drenth; 100 Backstroke: 1st in 1:37 Joshua Spoor; 100 Breaststroke: 1st in 1:33 Raymond Tharp and 400 Freestyle Relay: 1st in 4:32 team of Elijah Drenth, Raymond Tharp, Ben Tsorvas & Isaac Knight.