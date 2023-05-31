South Newton track athlete Addysen Standish will soon be competing at a state level.
Standish, a Junior at South Newton High School, recently qualified to run the 300 meter hurdles in state after taking first place at the Portage regional championship on May 23.
Not only did Standish earn the first-place spot during the regional meet, but she also broke the school record, which she said above all things, was a big relief.
“The first time I found out I was relieved because I had been so close for so long,” she said. “It was like a huge weight was lifted off of my shoulders.”
With the state meet coming up in just a few short days on June 3, Standish said she’d never have thought she’d be in this situation when she began her track career three years ago.
“Three years ago I would have never expected to be going to state for the 300 meter hurdles,” she stated. “Three years ago you couldn’t pay me enough money to run that event even. Near the end of my sophomore year, my hurdle coach begged me to run the event just once, and after that, I knew it would take me far. Leading up to the big event has been a mix of excitement and nervousness. But as of right now I feel accomplished and have exceeded many of my own personal goals.”
Standish, who is currently a three-sport athlete for South Newton, enjoys staying busy with sports throughout the year because she enjoys the competitive nature.
“I am extremely drawn to competition, I’d even say that I crave it,” she explained. “I like to stay busy with sports because it just makes me happy. The sports community is extremely underrated, there is so much love and passion in the community. I couldn’t ever see myself doing anything else.”
Although she is now wrapping up her Junior year of school, she says she hopes to continue her athletic career into college even though she’s not sure where she wants to attend yet. “I will be attending college, but my career pathway isn’t decided completely. I would like to do something in the medical field. I have not decided on a college yet, I am waiting to see if I get any offers first.”
In preparation for the big day, Standish said she has been hard at work honing in on her abilities.
“These past couple of days I have been training hard, but from today until the big event, I will be having more relaxed practices.”
She then thanked those she finds responsible for helping get her to this point. “I would like to thank both of my amazing coaches for helping me not only perfect my form and speed but also helping me to find myself,” Standish said. “I want to thank them for showing me love and dedicating their time to help me. I want to thank all of my friends and especially my track buddies. I also want to give a big thanks to my family for supporting me no matter what and for tagging along through this long season.”