CHESTERTON — Cold weather and a brisk wind keep many people indoors but for Cross Country athletes this is normal weather. On Saturday, October 17th Newton County arrived at the course which was hosted by Chesterton High School. Ten total teams advancing from sectionals with an additional 20 individual athletes, for a rough total of 100 runners, representing their schools with pride. Newton County was very well represented with both North Newton advancing 4 individual athletes and South Newton advancing 2 individual athletes as well as the boys team in total.
South Newton Rebels had a day that can go into the books as amazing! After last week finding out the men’s team was advancing Senior Kyle Hall started making some plans of his own. Setting a few goals to achieve at regionals, Hall started putting in the miles this last week under the guidance of Coach David Mueller. Coach Mueller stated, “I wouldn’t mind one more week of training” when he was asked mid-week about his thoughts on any team members advancing. Little did Coach Mueller know how prophetic those words would become. It can be noted that Cross Country is a smaller sport known for its family atmosphere and how alumni come back to support those advancing in postseason opportunities. This year throughout the course but mainly at the finish line, you could see families, friends, and alumni cheering on the South Newton runners.
It would be Senior Kyle Hall coming into the finish line in a 10 athlete pack all jostling for final placement as they crossed the finish line. Setting a new personal record while digging deep within Kyle Hall placed 25th overall. When asked about advancing and how he felt during the race Hall stated, “It will be close but I think I made it and will be advancing on.” Hall went onto say, “I thought it was pretty windy at the start line, but I felt good throughout the race.” Kyle Hall led the South Newton Rebels to the finish line with a time of 17 minutes and 30 seconds. The Rebels athletes continued to place in the following manner: Tristian Barricks 65th in 19:08, Blake Whaley 80th in 20:13, 81st Garret Sammons in 20:17, Justin Woods 88th in 23:22, and Payton Gray 89th in 23:24.
Normally after all the athletes have completed the course and the times are confirmed, award announcements begin. However, the pandemic strikes again and the only results that are announced are the advancing teams. It was left to the Coaches to check out at a later date to see who if any of their athletes would advance. I put the question the Kyle Hall about there being no announcements to see who the advancing 10 individuals were, “I was kinda bummed that they didn’t announce anything. All of us athletes sorta got robbed of the recognition. We put in a lot of hard work and it makes a difference to us and our families.” The South Newton Rebels finished 9th out of 10 teams overall with a total of 254 points.
I received an email from Coach David Mueller later in the day to inform me that South Newton would have an advancing athlete to the 2020 Semi-State. The Rebels have not had any athletes advance to Semi-State since Caleb Chapman, as a freshman in the fall of 2014. The long drought of a 6-year wait came to end as Senior Kyle Hall will represent the South Newton Rebels on October 24th. Semi-State is hosted at New Prairie High School, this course is known for being in the top 10 hardest courses in the state of Indiana. We wish him the best of luck as he takes on this course representing not only the Rebels but Newton County as well.
I spoke with North Newton coach Karen Madrigal about the season for her teams after regionals had been completed, “Extremely happy that the runners were able to complete the cross country season without cancellation.” North Newton would see Isaac Knight finish in 74th place with a time of 19 minutes 31 seconds and Ryan Williams finished in 78th place with a time of 20 minutes and 4 seconds. Both Spartan men would see the season come to a close at Regionals. Both of the Spartan men were able to show improvements over the course, “Junior Isaac Knight continued to improve his time on a challenging course” stated Coach Madrigal.
As for the Lady Spartans, Senior Kylie Blann received some news midweek that topped off her Cross Country career. Coach Madrigal was able to say, “Congratulations to Kylie Blann for making Academic All-State for her academic success while competing in cross country.” Coming into this season unaware of how it would all play out Blann continued to work hard not only out on the course but on the books as well. Kylie Blann would cross the finish line in 68th place overall with a time of 23 minutes and 41 seconds. Brandi McQueen would set a new personal record at the Chesterton Regionals finishing 72nd overall in 24 minutes and 33 seconds. The Lady Spartans would see their season conclude at regionals.